Denver Summit FC Surpasses 15,000 Season Ticket Deposits

Published on September 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC officially surpassed 15,000 season ticket deposits, marking another major milestone in the club's journey toward its debut 2026 NWSL season. With over 15,000 season ticket membership deposits, Denver Summit FC has set a new standard for an NWSL expansion franchise while breaking all NWSL expansion records in the process.

"We're incredibly grateful for the energy and excitement the Denver community and Rocky Mountain region continues to show for this club," Summit FC President Jen Millet said. "Reaching 15,000 deposits is a testament to the passion for women's soccer across the Front Range. We are excited to keep momentum going while continuing to engage the Denver community ahead of our inaugural season."

Fans who wish to purchase a deposit for Denver Summit FC can do so by placing a deposit at DenverSummitFC.com.







