Fans Can Get 'Free Games Now' with 2026 Season Ticket Purchases

Published on September 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Starting Monday, anyone who newly secures new season tickets for either of Louisville's professional soccer teams receives complimentary admission to the rest of 2025's regular season home games.

"Free Games Now" adds value to tickets that start at just $13 per game and include a variety of additional membership benefits. Fans can visit LynnFamilyStadium.com to fill out a season ticket membership interest form or call (502) LOU-CITY, Option 2, to reach a ticket representative.

LouCity and Racing season ticket members receive an exclusive gift, discounts on team merchandise and priority access to playoff and exhibition games at Lynn Family Stadium. Notably, season ticket members have in recent years received first shot at attending a friendly between England's Aston Villa and Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt along with a U.S. Women's National Team game.

LouCity and Racing continue to build out exclusive season ticket member access to events such as behind-the-scenes visits to training, coach/player Q&As and film studies. Additionally, the clubs regularly engage with partners such as Five Iron Golf, Lynn Family Vision, Parlour, Sport Clips and Vyfy Wellness Club to offer discounts and deals by simply showing membership cards through the SeatGeek app.

Those who take up LouCity on its "Free Games Now" offer can get as many as four games free, including Saturday's 7:30 p.m. matchup with Las Vegas Lights FC. The first-place boys in purple have already clinched their spot in the USL Championship Playoffs as they pursue a third league title following crowns in 2017 and 2018.

Racing Louisville has three regular season home games left starting Saturday, September 27, against Angel City FC. The squad, which features U.S. national teamer Emma Sears, is in the hunt to qualify for the National Women's Soccer League's playoffs for the first time.







