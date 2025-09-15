CONCACAF W Champions Cup | Know Your Opponent | Chorrillo FC

Published on September 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Orlando Pride are set to take their talents on the road for their first-ever competitive match outside the United States as they face Chorrillo FC in their second match of the 2025-26 CONCACAF W Champions Cup. Kickoff for the match in Panama City, Panama, will be at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 16, and will be broadcast live on Paramount+.

Learn more about the Pride's opponent from Panama

Chorrillo FC

Founded in 2015, Chorrillo FC were one of the founding members of the Liga de Fútbol Femenino in Panama in 2017.

The Panamanian side is the second-ever representative from Panama in the W Champions Cup, with Santa Fe FC participating last year. The club secured their spot in this year's tournament after beating Santa Fe in the Liga de Fútbol Femenino Super Final, ending Santa Fe FC's streak of back-to-back championships.

The club, previously known as CD Universitario, had already claimed five domestic titles, two coming prior to the LFF being founded, winning in 2015, 2016, Apertura 2018, Clausura 2019 and Apertura 2019.

Chorrillo FC rebranded in 2017 to CD Universitario, but returned to its original name in 2023.

They play their home games at the Estadio Universidad Latina, with a capacity of 4,700; however, the match versus the Orlando Pride will be played in Panama City at Estadio Rommel Fernández.

Tuesday's match marks Chorrillo's third Group Stage match in the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup after playing Mexican sides Pachuca and Club América. Against Pachuca, Chorrillo fell 6-0 and then 9-0 against Club América.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.