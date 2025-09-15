Inter&Co Stadium Set to Host U.S. Women's National Team in Friendly against Italy on November 28

ORLANDO, Fla. - Inter&Co Stadium will host the U.S. Women's National Team in a friendly against 2025 UEFA Women's Euro semifinalists Italy on Friday, November 28, in a match presented by The Home Depot (7 p.m. ET on TNT and HBO Max in English, Universo and Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on the Westwood One Sports).

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome the U.S. Women's National Team back to Inter&Co Stadium for what's sure to be a thrilling match against Italy," said Jarrod Dillon, Orlando City & Orlando Pride President of Business Operations. "Orlando has firmly established itself as a premier destination for world-class soccer and hosting this marquee international fixture is a testament to the passion of our fans and our stadium experience. The USWNT has a proud history here and we're honored to help continue that legacy in what promises to be another memorable night at Inter&Co Stadium."

The match in Orlando will mark the USA's ninth appearance at Inter&Co Stadium and first since February of 2023, when the USA opened the SheBelieves Cup at Inter&Co Stadium, defeating Canada, 2-0, on two goals from Mallory Swanson.

"We're honored to welcome the U.S. Women's National Team back to Orlando for an exciting showdown against Italy at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday, November 28," said Jason Siegel, President and CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. "Together with U.S. Soccer and Orlando City SC/Orlando Pride, we're proud to showcase Orlando's world-class reputation as a sports destination. The USWNT has never lost here, and our passionate fans create an atmosphere like no other. We look forward to another unforgettable night in the City Beautiful!"

Italy is coming off an inspirational run at the 2025 UEFA Women's Euros where it fell to eventual champions England in the semifinal, but not before holding a 1-0 lead deep into second half stoppage time before England equalized. Italy would eventually fall on a last-minute goal in overtime. Italy had last reached the semifinals of the tournament in 1997.

The match at Inter&Co Stadium will be the USA's first with Le Azzurre in 15 years and take place almost 15 years to the day since the most recent meeting, which was on Nov. 27, 2008, a 1-0 victory in Bridgeview, Ill. in the second leg of the Women's World Cup playoff series. The USA defeated Italy, 2-0, on aggregate to advance to the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup.

"As we prepare for World Cup qualifying at the end of 2026, we want to play teams from all parts of the world with different styles and different strengths, so getting to play Italy, one of Europe's up-and-coming teams, will be a great way to end the year," said U.S. Women's National Team head coach Emma Hayes. "This has been a very productive year for our team, learning about each other while embracing our philosophies and standards, so we're looking forward to two more games against a quality team to continue to grow."

TICKETS

The presale for the match will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. ET; tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. ET.

Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride season ticket members will receive presale access starting on Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. ET. An email with additional information will be sent to all season ticket members ahead of the presale.

EXCLUSIVE PRESALES FOR U.S. SOCCER INSIDERS

For the opportunity to buy tickets before the general public, fans should consider becoming  U.S. Soccer Insiders. Membership is free for Standard Insiders. Learn more. 

Sales Schedule Presale Date & Start Time

Circle Insiders Presale (Circle Insiders) Tue., Sept. 16 | 10 a.m. ET

VIP Insiders Presale  (VIP Insiders) Tue., Sept. 16 | 1 p.m. ET

Premium Insiders Presale  (Premium & Premium Family Insiders) Wed., Sept. 17 | 10 a.m. ET

Standard Insiders Presale  (Standard Insiders) Thurs., Sept. 18 | 10 a.m. ET

Visa Presale  (Visa cardholders only) Thurs., Sept. 18 | 1 p.m. ET

Public Sale Fri., Sept. 19 | 10 a.m. ET

Circle Insider members supporting the U.S. Soccer Development Fund can receive individual customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Contact circles@ussoccer.org for more information.

VISA PRESALE

As the official payment technology sponsor of U.S. Soccer, Visa is offering cardholders an opportunity to purchase tickets ahead of the public on-sale date. Visa cardholders can purchase tickets from Thursday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. to Friday, Sept. 19 at 8 a.m. local venue time through ussoccer.com. As the preferred card of U.S. Soccer, Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the Visa presale. Terms and conditions apply.







