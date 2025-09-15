Rookie Standout Sarah Schupansky Signs Contract Extension with Gotham FC

Published on September 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC standout and NWSL Rookie of the Year contender Sarah Schupansky has signed a contract extension through the 2027 season, the club announced Monday in partnership with Dove.

Schupansky, 22, joined Gotham ahead of the 2025 NWSL season after completing her senior year at the University of Pittsburgh, where she led the NCAA with 15 assists.

The rookie midfielder has made an immediate impact in her first professional season and ranks near the top of several league statistical categories. She leads Gotham with five assists, tied for the most in the NWSL. Her five assists are already a Gotham rookie record. Schupansky has also recorded an assist in three consecutive matches this season, setting a new club mark.

"I am beyond excited and truly honored to be extending my contract with Gotham," said Schupansky. "My time here has been nothing short of incredible, and it already feels like I've found a true home thanks to the amazing people I work with every day - from ownership and management to staff and teammates. I'm so grateful for the support I've received since day one, and I can't thank everyone enough for welcoming me into this club and community. I'm excited to keep building on what we've started and will continue to give everything I have to make this staff, this team, and this city proud. Let's go Gotham!"

"Sarah has had a wonderful start to her young professional career, making numerous contributions to the club already," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We are incredibly excited to have Sarah here for the long term, and we cannot wait to see her grow even further."

In addition to her playmaking, Schupansky scored her first professional goal in Gotham's 3-0 win over the Washington Spirit earlier this season, opening the scoring in the victory. She has started in 16 of her 18 NWSL matches.

On the international stage, Schupansky earned a call-up to the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team earlier this year - her first U.S. Youth National Team call-up - appearing in friendlies against Germany.

Before turning professional, she enjoyed a standout collegiate career at Pittsburgh, earning All-ACC First Team honors in 2023. She finished her career with 32 goals and 43 assists in 82 matches for the Panthers.







