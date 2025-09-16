Racing's Game at Seattle to Resume Tuesday as DeMelo Recovers

Published on September 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC's game at Seattle Reign FC will resume at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday behind closed doors at Lumen Field.

The clubs will pick up play at the start of the second half with the score 0-0.

Fans can watch on on NWSL+, the league's free digital streaming platform, and Paramount+.

Originally started Sunday night, Racing at Seattle was abandoned after Louisville midfielder Savannah DeMelo experienced a medical emergency on the field. DeMelo, who received immediate on-field care from medical personnel, was stable and alert after the incident.

She is awake and in good spirits at a local hospital, surrounded by family, loved ones and medical staff, and is undergoing testing to determine what occurred Sunday.

"I'm lucky to have my family with me while I'm waiting for test results to come back," DeMelo said. "I'm extremely thankful to our whole medical staff for the quick response. They've been with me every step of the way. The support from everyone has truly meant the world to me, and I'm excited to cheer on the girls this week."

"From the moment the incident began, Savannah's health has been our top priority," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "I'm deeply grateful to our athletic trainers, Tara Condon and Michaela Clay, for their quick action and to the entire Seattle Reign medical staff for their assistance in getting Savannah the care that she required. I'm also thankful to the NWSL for its appropriate decision to suspend Sunday's game and to everyone who has reached out with kind messages. The support means a great deal to all of us. We are here for Savannah and her family during this time."

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of support for Savannah," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "This has been an incredibly difficult time for our players and staff, who all care deeply for her, and it's meaningful to know the entire NWSL community is behind Sav as she recovers. I'm especially thankful to the medical personnel who acted quickly to ensure her safety on Sunday night, as well as to the Seattle Reign and the NWSL for their support. It has truly meant the world to us. We will continue to support Savannah and her family in any way we can."







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.