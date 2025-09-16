Seattle Reign FC Match against Racing Louisville FC to Resume on September 16 at Lumen Field
Published on September 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC, Racing Louisville FC and the National Women's Soccer League have agreed to complete the remainder of the previously abandoned match on Tuesday, September 16 at Lumen Field (5:00 p.m. PT). The match will be played in a closed-door environment, resuming from a 0-0 scoreline at the start of the second half, and broadcast live on NWSL+ and Paramount+.
Fans who had tickets to Sunday's match, including Members, will receive an email later today with additional opportunities to attend future Reign matches at Lumen Field.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 15, 2025
- Seattle Reign FC Match against Racing Louisville FC to Resume on September 16 at Lumen Field - Seattle Reign FC
- Racing's Game at Seattle to Resume Tuesday as DeMelo Recovers - Racing Louisville FC
- Orlando Pride Forward Jacqueline Ovalle Nominated for Concacaf Women's Player of the Year - Orlando Pride
- CONCACAF W Champions Cup | Know Your Opponent | Chorrillo FC - Orlando Pride
- Gotham FC Makes First Trip to Canada to Face Vancouver Rise Academy - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Denver Summit FC Surpasses 15,000 Season Ticket Deposits - Denver Summit FC
- Gotham FC Appoints Fleischauer Chief Operating Officer - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Pair of Early Goals Stake Courage to 2-1 Victory over Angel City - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Pair of Early Goals Stake Courage to 2-1 Victory over Angel City - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Pair of Early Goals Stake Courage to 2-1 Victory over Angel City - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Inter&Co Stadium Set to Host U.S. Women's National Team in Friendly against Italy on November 28 - Orlando Pride
- Rookie Standout Sarah Schupansky Signs Contract Extension with Gotham FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Fans Can Get 'Free Games Now' with 2026 Season Ticket Purchases - Racing Louisville FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Reign FC Stories
- Seattle Reign FC Match against Racing Louisville FC to Resume on September 16 at Lumen Field
- Reign FC Hosts Racing Louisville FC at Lumen Field on Sunday Evening
- Reign FC, Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation Celebrate Latine Heritage Month with a Host of Special Events Throughout Washington
- Reign FC Travels to Face the Washington Spirit on Sunday Afternoon
- Reign FC Falls 2-0 to the Washington Spirit on Sunday Afternoon