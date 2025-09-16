Seattle Reign FC Match against Racing Louisville FC to Resume on September 16 at Lumen Field

Published on September 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC, Racing Louisville FC and the National Women's Soccer League have agreed to complete the remainder of the previously abandoned match on Tuesday, September 16 at Lumen Field (5:00 p.m. PT). The match will be played in a closed-door environment, resuming from a 0-0 scoreline at the start of the second half, and broadcast live on NWSL+ and Paramount+.

Fans who had tickets to Sunday's match, including Members, will receive an email later today with additional opportunities to attend future Reign matches at Lumen Field.







