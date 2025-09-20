Reign FC Faces the Kansas City Current on Saturday Afternoon at CPKC Stadium

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC midfielder Angharad James-Turner

KANSAS CITY, MO. - Seattle Reign FC travels to face the Kansas City Current on Saturday, September 20 at CPKC Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT / ION).

Reign FC (8-6-6, 30 points) enters the match following a dramatic 1-0 home win over Racing Louisville FC on September 16 at Lumen Field. After the match was suspended at halftime due to a medical emergency involving Racing midfielder Savannah DeMelo, play resumed two days later with the score still level. Veteran midfielder Jess Fishlock ultimately delivered the breakthrough in the 90th minute, finishing a pass from rookie forward Maddie Dahlien. Fishlock has now scored five or more goals in a season for the fourth time in her career, bringing her total to 47 regular-season goals. Goalkeeper Claudia Dickey tallied her sixth shutout of the year - and 12th of her career - moving into second all-time in club history.

The Current (16-2-2, 50 points) opened their three-match homestand with a scoreless draw against the Washington Spirit on September 13 at CPKC Stadium. Goalkeeper Lorena recorded her league-leading 11th clean sheet of the season with three saves, extending Kansas City's shutout streak to eight matches.

Saturday marks the 13th all-time meeting between Seattle and Kansas City. Reign FC holds a 6-5-1 record in the series across all competitions. In their previous meeting on May 2 at Lumen Field, forward Lynn Biyendolo scored the game-winning goal and Dickey notched her second shutout of the season to secure a 1-0 victory.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: ION

Talent: JP Dellacamera, Jill Loyden

