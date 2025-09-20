Reign FC Faces the Kansas City Current on Saturday Afternoon at CPKC Stadium
Published on September 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
KANSAS CITY, MO. - Seattle Reign FC travels to face the Kansas City Current on Saturday, September 20 at CPKC Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT / ION).
Reign FC (8-6-6, 30 points) enters the match following a dramatic 1-0 home win over Racing Louisville FC on September 16 at Lumen Field. After the match was suspended at halftime due to a medical emergency involving Racing midfielder Savannah DeMelo, play resumed two days later with the score still level. Veteran midfielder Jess Fishlock ultimately delivered the breakthrough in the 90th minute, finishing a pass from rookie forward Maddie Dahlien. Fishlock has now scored five or more goals in a season for the fourth time in her career, bringing her total to 47 regular-season goals. Goalkeeper Claudia Dickey tallied her sixth shutout of the year - and 12th of her career - moving into second all-time in club history.
The Current (16-2-2, 50 points) opened their three-match homestand with a scoreless draw against the Washington Spirit on September 13 at CPKC Stadium. Goalkeeper Lorena recorded her league-leading 11th clean sheet of the season with three saves, extending Kansas City's shutout streak to eight matches.
Saturday marks the 13th all-time meeting between Seattle and Kansas City. Reign FC holds a 6-5-1 record in the series across all competitions. In their previous meeting on May 2 at Lumen Field, forward Lynn Biyendolo scored the game-winning goal and Dickey notched her second shutout of the season to secure a 1-0 victory.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
National: ION
Talent: JP Dellacamera, Jill Loyden
Images from this story
|
Seattle Reign FC midfielder Angharad James-Turner
