Shinomi Koyama's Late Goal Earns All Three Points In Orlando
Published on September 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
ORLANDO - The North Carolina Courage beat the Orlando Pride, 1-0, Friday night at Inter&Co Stadium behind a late goal from Shinomi Koyama.
With the win, the Courage improved to 7W-7L-7D and moved above the playoff line, pending the result of Racing Louisville and the Utah Royals in the late game.
Shinomi found the game's lone goal in the 89' smashing home a second-chance effort from just behind the penalty spot. Aline Gomes created the opportunity, driving the ball forward and creating the chance that deflected to Shinomi. The goal was Shinomi's first in the NWSL.
Maycee Bell made a crucial goal-line clearance late in the first half to keep the game scoreless heading into the break. The second-year defender out of UNC was in the right place at the right time to sweep the ball away from the open goal after a chaotic scramble in the box.
Natalie Jacobs, who made her Courage debut in the match, also came up with a massive block late in second-half stoppage time to prevent a tying goal.
Match Notes:
Shimoni Koyama's 89' game-winning goal was the midfielder's first in the NWSL.
Natalie Jacobs made her Courage debut in the match, entering the match in stoppage time to help see out the win.
Marisa Jordan picked up the first clean sheet of her regular season career.
Up Next:
The Courage remain on the road, heading to the Pacific Northwest to take on Seattle Reign FC on Sunday, September 28, at 8 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on NWSL+ and Paramount+.
NCC (4-2-3-1): Marisa Jordan; Dani Weatherholt, Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Maycee Bell, Ryan Williams; Riley Jackson, Shinomi Koyama; Tyler Lussi, Manaka Matsukubo (Natalie Jacobs - 90' +1'), Payton Linnehan (Aline Gomes - 75'); Cortnee Vine (Hannah Betfort - 58')
Subs Not Used: Katie Cappelletti, Casey Murphy, Natalia Staude, Meredith Speck, Heather MacNab, Oli Peña
ORL (4-3-3): Anna Moorhouse; Kerry Abello, Zara Chavoshi, Emily Sams, Oihane Hernández; Angelina, Ally Lemos (Carson Pickett - 68'), Haley McCutcheon (Summer Yates - 84'); Marta ©, Ally Watt (Julie Doyle - 71'), Jacqueline Ovalle
Subs Not Used: Luana, Cori Dyke, Viviana Villacorta, Grace Chanda, Elyse Bennett, McKinley Crone
Score:
NCC: 1
ORL: 0
Goals:
NCC: S. Koyama - 89'
ORL: -
Cautions:
NCC: D. Weatherholt - 28'
OPP: Angelina - 19'
Ejections:
NCC: -
ORL: -
Venue (Location): Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
- Houston Dash Inch Closer to Playoff Berth with Shutout Victory on Noche Latina - Houston Dash
