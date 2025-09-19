Angel City Football Club Draws Washington Spirit at Home 2-2

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) drew the Washington Spirit 2-2 at home tonight. Defender Evelyn Shores scored for Angel City, with forward Riley Tiernan setting up an own goal by the Spirit. Forward Trinity Rodman and midfielder Croix Bethune scored for Washington.

Washington opened the scoring in the 12th minute following a foul in the penalty area against forward Trinity Rodman by Angel City defender Miyabi Moriya. After a VAR check, the official confirmed the penalty and Rodman stepped up to the spot. She sent her shot low and to the right, where goalkeeper Angelina Anderson blocked but didn't trap the ball, giving Rodman another chance with the second ball- this one landing in the back of the net to bring the score to 1-0.

Angel City answered in the 15th minute. Defender Gisele Thompson combined with forward Sveindís Jónsdóttir to work her way into the box, where she beat her mark on the dribble and took the ball endline. She then passed back to the six-yard line, where Shores was making a run and hammered her shot into the back of the net for the equalizer.

The hosts got the go-ahead goal in the 55th minute, with Tiernan forcing an own goal by Spirit defender Tara McKeown. Tiernan received a pass from midfielder Nealy Martin just outside the 18, then dribbled into the area and took a left-footed shot. McKeown tried to block it, instead redirecting it into the goal to give ACFC the lead.

In the 71st minute, the Spirit pulled level again. Forward Leicy Santos lofted a diagonal ball into the box, where midfielder Croix Bethune was making a run. Bethune leapt to make contact with her head at the penalty spot, redirecting it past Anderson and into the goal.

Angel City FC's home match against the Washington Spirit featured special guest Hello Kitty©, who joined the pre-game Sol Rosa Rally at BMO Stadium. Matchday programming included multiple Hello Kitty activations such as photo opportunities, temporary tattoos, and, for the first time ever, the debut of exclusive ACFC x Hello Kitty merchandise.

Fans who purchased the Hello Kitty ticket pack received a limited-edition keychain featuring Hello Kitty in ACFC gear. Prior to kickoff, Hello Kitty and her friends participated in ACFC's signature pre-match Three-Clap, while halftime included Hello Kitty-themed trivia. The evening concluded with Hello Kitty's "Friendship Lap" in the supporters section, highlighting a unique collaboration that brought an added layer of excitement to the matchday experience.

Angel City plays again next Saturday, September 27 on the road at Racing Louisville at 4:30 p.m. Pacific live on ION.

POST-MATCH QUOTES

ACFC Midfielder Nealy Martin

On her first home match following the road trip against North Carolina Courage

"I think we wanted to build on our last game at North Carolina. You could see in our press in the first half, we were all over them, and I think it was an improvement for us. So we will continue to build under Alex's leadership."

"I was super excited to play in front of the fans. It was a great atmosphere tonight, and I'm really glad they showed up. We really felt them, and they helped us get the point.

"It's anytime you make a big tackle, a big play, or we score, the crowd erupts, and then vice versa, when the opposition does something good, it's just silent. You can really feel the energy, and it really propels you forward. It's like the 12th man, well, woman on the field."

ACFC Midfielder Evelyn Shores

On her first NWSL goal

"Going on the road and coming back and getting a point, that was really big for us. I think building our team culture over the last two months has been huge. This point shows a lot, and I'm so happy that the fans came out to support us tonight, because we really felt them in the stadium, so it was great."

On the overall flow of the match:

"I think our press was really working. We were keeping them wide how we wanted to in the first half, and then in the second half, they were dropping in with the double sticks, and we had a little trouble. They were able to find the opposite pocket. Credit to them for exploiting our weaknesses. But we'll watch the film and get better."

"Overall, I think when you are up a goal and it's late in the game, you end up defending your box. Unfortunately, they got the equalizer. But we'll build off of it and learn from it and move forward."

ACFC Head Coach Alex Straus

On preparing the team mentally and athletically when facing difficult opponents:

"It's a little different game to game. Tactically, we have our model of play and our identity, and we have adaptations and tweaks here and there according to who we play against.

"Today, there was an Angel City team that worked really hard to craft out the points. Now we get a break, we get a little bit of time to heal our wounds, and get ready for it again in nine days."

On Evelyn Shores position and performance tonight

"That's a new position for Evelyn, and to be honest, that's the position we recruited for. She played that for [University of] North Carolina, so I was not worried about her. I think she was amazing today, especially in the first half. When she's really calm on the ball, she scores a goal. That's good for a six to come up and score a goal."

"We had control of the game, and we dominated the game. We give away an annoying goal and an annoying penalty that comes out of nothing. But before that, we really put pressure on them. Evelyn was amazing."







