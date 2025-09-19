Kansas City Current Rematches Seattle Reign FC at CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current (16-2-2, 1st place, 50 pts.) continues its three-match homestand as the team welcomes Seattle Reign FC (8-6-6, 6th place, 30 pts.) for a rematch at CPKC Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, for Week 21 of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will serve as Heart Health Awareness Night, presented by CPKC.

The match will broadcast on ION with JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden on the call and will also air on the World Feed with Jessica Charman and Jen Beattie. Fans in Kansas City can catch a simulcast of the match on KMCI, 38 the Spot. Jillian Carroll Letrinko and Dave Borchardt will call the game on 90.9 The Bridge, and fans can also tune in to hear the match in English, Spanish or Portuguese on the KC Current App.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

The Current has played 31 matches across all competitions (regular season, postseason, NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, The Women's Cup, Teal Rising Cup) at CPKC Stadium - the world's first stadium purpose-built for women's professional sports - since its opening on March 16, 2024. The club boasts an impressive 25-1-5 ledger all-time at CPKC Stadium across all competitions. In the regular season, the KC Current owns a 16-1-5 record across 22 regular season home games and has scored in all but two matches played at home. The Current has won 17 of its last 20 home matches across all competitions, having outscored opponents 46-9 in that stretch. The club remains the only team in the NWSL this year that is unbeaten at home.

CURRENT VS. REIGN

The last time Seattle Reign FC visited CPKC Stadium on June 9, 2024, it resulted in a thrilling 5-2 victory for the Kansas City Current. Thanks to assists from forward Michelle Cooper and defender Elizabeth Ball, forward Temwa Chawinga bagged a brace with goals in the 28th and 47th minutes. Chawinga also dished out an assist for midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo in the 46th minute. Forward Bia Zaneratto assisted former Current defender Lauren's goal in the second minute of first-half stoppage time and midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta also converted a penalty kick in the 67th minute to seal the win.

The Reign handed the Current a 1-0 loss in Seattle on May 2 - Kansas City's last loss of its 2025 campaign - and the two sides will rematch 141 days later this Saturday. Kansas City trailed Seattle for 60:10 of real time in that loss. In the Current's 19 other regular season matches this year, they have only been behind for five minutes and four seconds. In the past 13 regular season matches since that defeat, Kansas City has only conceded five goals and has accumulated nine shutouts.

SEATTLE CONNECTIONS

Goalkeeper Laurel Ivory joined the Kansas City Current in December 2024 from the Seattle Reign. Ivory signed with the Reign in 2022 following her collegiate career at the University of Virginia. She made her professional debut in May 2023 during the IKG NWSL Challenge Cup before her regular season debut in 2024 with nine appearances and eight starts. Additionally, the Current acquired defender Alana Cook in a trade from the Seattle Reign in Summer 2024. During her tenure in Seattle, Cook made 84 appearances and was named to the NWSL Best XI and a finalist for the NWSL Defender of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski also has Seattle ties. He was the head coach of Reign FC during the 2018 and 2019 seasons prior to taking over the helm of the U.S. Women's National Team. Following the conclusion of the Reign's 2019 season, he was tabbed the NWSL Coach of the Year. Andonovski succeeded Laura Harvey as Seattle's head coach; Harvey later returned to the club in 2021 and is currently the head coach. Andonovski and Harvey are the two winningest head coaches in NWSL history: The former earned his 100th regular season victory on Sept. 6 with the latter leading the league with 111 wins.

LUCKY 13

Kansas City is on a 13-match unbeaten streak since its loss to Seattle on May 2, equaling the fourth-longest single season streak in NWSL history. It is also the Current's third unbeaten run of 13 or more games in a single season, as the team has also done so in 2022 and 2024. Only two other teams in NWSL history - Orlando in 2024 and Seattle in 2014 - have ever gone on an unbeaten streak of 13 or more regular season matches. The club also has 13 clean sheets on the year, tied with Portland in 2021 and Orlando in 2024 for the most shutouts in a single NWSL regular season.

TOP OF THE TABLE

The Current remains at the top of the NWSL table for the 16th week in a row with 50 points and a 16-2-2 record. On Sept. 13, Kansas City became the fastest team in league history to reach 50 points, doing so in 20 games. Vlatko Andonovski is also the first NWSL head coach to record multiple seasons with 50 or more points, having also done so in 2024. Additionally, the Current checked in at No. 4 on the latest Opta Power Rankings from Sept. 11. The Opta Power Rankings are a global team ranking system that assigns an ability score to over 2,000 women's football teams on a scale between 0-100. Kansas City's score was 93.8 - the next closest NWSL team, Gotham FC, was ranked 10th with a score of 89.0.

SHE'S A KEEPER

The KC Current has 13 shutouts on the year, one away from setting a new NWSL regular season record. Goalkeeper Laurel Ivory earned two of those shutouts and Lorena has been credited with 11. Not only do Lorena's 11 clean sheets lead the league, but they also extend her own single-season club record and are the second-most career shutouts in club history. She is two clean sheets from tying the career shutouts club record of 13 set by AD Franch from 2021-24. She is also two away from matching the NWSL single-season record, which also stands at 13 by Orlando's Anna Moorhouse in 2024. Earlier this season, Lorena tied the league record for fastest netminder in NWSL history to reach 10 regular season shutouts, doing so in just 17 games.

ULTIMATE PLAYMAKERS

Defenders Hailie Mace and Izzy Rodriguez continue to set the standard in playmaking, as both sit atop the league leaderboard with five assists so far in the 2025 NWSL regular season. Mace, who owns the club's all-time regular season assist record, extended her mark to 11 when forward Michelle Cooper converted on her service in the Sept. 6 victory over Bay FC. With her five assists, Rodriguez - who has also added a game-winning goal to her resume this year - has already equaled the number of regular season assists she has dished out in her first three complete seasons as a professional. With their next assist, Rodriguez and Mace will tie the club's single season record of six regular season assists set in 2024 by both midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo and forward Temwa Chawinga.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City defender Kayla Sharples - Through Week 20, nine players across the league have played every minute of the regular season, including Sharples. Her active streak of 1,800 regular season minutes ranks second in club history. Sharples, who has started every regular season match since her Current debut in September 2024, is one off from setting a new club record with 29 consecutive regular season starts. Sharples is in the conversation for NWSL Defender of the Year, and for good reason: She has been instrumental in the Current's league-leading 13 clean sheets, eight straight shutouts and league-record 722 straight minutes without conceding.

Seattle forward Jordyn Huitema - Huitema has scored three goals against Kansas City in her NWSL career, including scoring her lone career brace in the Reign's visit to CPKC Stadium in June 2024. Huitema is the only visiting player to score multiple goals in a competitive match at CPKC Stadium since Sophia Wilson and Janine Sonis did so for Portland in the stadium's inaugural game in March 2024. Huitema has played in 17 matches for the Reign this season with 14 starts, totaling three goals and one assist.

HEART HEALTH AWARENESS NIGHT, PRES. BY CPKC

On Saturday, the KC Current and CPKC will team up to raise awareness about heart health. For the second consecutive season through its Goals for Heart program, CPKC will be donating $1,000 to the Adelaide C. Ward Women's Heart Health Center at the University of Kansas Health System. Through its CPKC Has Heart program, CPKC has helped raise more than $41.5 million to help improve the heart health of adults and children across North America.

2025 PLAYOFFS COMING TO THE RIVERFRONT

Following a 2-0 victory over Bay FC on Sept. 6, the Kansas City Current became the first team this year to clinch a home game in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. The Current equaled Orlando's record from last year for the fastest team to secure a playoff berth with eight regular season games remaining. The following weekend, the club secured a top two playoff seed and will host a potential home semifinal match should they advance.

Kansas City will host at least a home quarterfinal match the weekend of Nov. 7-9 with a potential semifinal the weekend of Nov. 14-16. The quarterfinal contest will be the second playoff match in both club and CPKC Stadium history. The first-ever home playoff match was in the 2024 NWSL Quarterfinals, resulting in a 1-0 win over the North Carolina Courage.

TICKETING INFO FOR 2025 NWSL PLAYOFFS

Playoff tickets are now available for purchase. Parking passes will be sold at a later date. The NWSL regular season concludes Sunday, Nov. 2, and times and dates for playoff matches will be finalized after the last matchday.







