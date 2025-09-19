Seattle Reign FC Defender Ryanne Brown Signs One-Year Contract Extension, Returns to Active Roster off Season-Ending Injury List

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that defender Ryanne Brown has signed a one-year contract extension and has been elevated from the season-ending injury (SEI) list after recovering from an ACL injury suffered in July 2024. Brown joins the active roster immediately and begins training as a full participant.

"We're thrilled to extend Ryanne's time with the club through 2026 and to have her back and available for the remainder of the season," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "Her resilience through injury reflects the spirit of our club, and her pace, drive and versatility bring tremendous value to our style of play. Even off the pitch, Ryanne has remained a respected leader and steady presence in our locker room."

Originally selected as the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft, Brown made her professional debut on July 17, 2022 against the Kansas City Current. Since then, the 26-year-old has made 28 appearances in all competitions as a defender. Brown featured in all six group-stage matches of the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup, helping the team advance without conceding a goal.

"I'm incredibly grateful to our medical staff for their care and guidance throughout this journey, along with my teammates for their unwavering support," said Brown. "This experience has given me an even greater appreciation for the game, and I can't wait to be back on the field wearing our crest with pride."







