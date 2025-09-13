Reign FC Hosts Racing Louisville FC at Lumen Field on Sunday Evening

Published on September 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release









Seattle Reign FC defender Jordyn Bugg

(Seattle Reign FC) Seattle Reign FC defender Jordyn Bugg(Seattle Reign FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC returns to Lumen Field to host Racing Louisville FC on Sunday, September 14 (5:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+, Paramount+). Before kickoff, the club will celebrate the career of forward Veronica Latsko, who announced yesterday that she will retire at the conclusion of the 2025 season. Latsko, an eight-year NWSL veteran, will complete her rehabilitation and contract as she looks forward to pursuing her law degree.

Reign FC (7-6-6, 27 points) looks to bounce back following a 2-0 road loss at Washington on September 7. Prior to that result, Seattle had gone unbeaten in three straight matches, scoring four goals and recording one clean sheet in that stretch.

Louisville (7-7-5, 26 points) enters the match after a 2-1 defeat at Portland Thorns FC. Rookie forward Katie O'Kane netted her first professional goal in the contest, while goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer recorded her league-leading third penalty save of the year.

Sunday's meeting marks the 11th all-time meeting between Seattle and Louisville. The Reign hold a 3-1-6 record in the series across all NWSL competitions. The clubs last met on May 17 at Lynn Family Stadium, where Seattle earned a 1-0 victory behind rookie forward Maddie Dahlien's second goal of the season and a clean sheet from goalkeeper Claudia Dickey.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: NWSL+, Paramount+

Talent: Maura Sheridan & Jordan Angeli

Local: FOX 13+

Talent: Steve Schlanger, Kelyn Rowe & Keely Dunning

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.