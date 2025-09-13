Utah Royals FC Returns Home to Host Houston Dash

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (2-11-6, 12 pts, 14th in the NWSL) returns to Sandy for the first time in three matches to host the Houston Dash (6-8-5, 23 pts, 9th in the NWSL) on Sunday, September 14 at 4:00 p.m. MT.

Utah secured a point on the road after a 1-1 draw against the North Carolina Courage last Saturday night at First Horizon Stadium. The result marks a third consecutive unbeaten road match for the Royals, following a draw with Gotham FC and a win over Portland. The draw was salvaged in stoppage time, as Paige Monaghan scored her second goal in as many matches in the 90+4th minute, just moments after a penalty kick in the 89th minute had put North Carolina ahead.

Utah remained unbeaten against the Dash during the 2024 season. The first meeting took place on April 27 in Sandy and ended in a 0-0 draw. The return fixture on August 31 saw the Royals come away with a 3-1 victory. When the two sides met earlier this year on April 25 in Houston, the Dash came out on top with a 1-0 win, courtesy of an 80th-minute goal.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

WATCH LIVE on KMYU with David James and Carla Haslam:: Utah Royals FC vs. Houston Dash | America First Field | 3:30 p.m. MT | KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD)

OR

WATCH LIVE on Paramount+ with JP Dellacamera and McCall Zerboni:: Utah Royals FC vs Houston Dash | America First Field | 4:00 p.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 3:30 p.m. MT

Houston enters the match in ninth place in the NWSL standings. The club is undefeated in its last five matches, with three wins and two draws. Most recently, the Dash earned a 3-0 road victory over San Diego Wave. Prior to that, the team recorded draws against Racing Louisville and Seattle Reign, and secured wins against Gotham FC on the road and North Carolina at home.

Following Sunday night's match, Utah Royals FC will remain at home to host Racing Louisville on September 19, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.







