Bay FC Splits the Points with Orlando Pride in 1-1 Draw

Published on September 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando, Florida - Bay FC snapped its four-match losing streak Saturday, playing to a 1-1 draw at Orlando Pride at Inter&Co. Stadium. An eventful first half saw Bay FC score first, taking a 1-0 advantage into the intermission. Orlando knotted things at one with 20 minutes remaining, and the scoreline would hold to send each club back with a point.

"It was an exciting game that could've gone either way today," said Head Coach Albertin Montoya. "We have a lot to be proud of coming and playing in Orlando, the first point we've had against Orlando. I thought our players showed a lot of fight, played really well and created some good opportunities. The energy and mentality was exactly what we asked of them."

Bay FC dominated the opening moments, keeping possession almost exclusively in Orlando's half throughout the first ten minutes. Forward Rachel Hill came close to an opening score just five minutes in, only getting denied by a diving save in the fifth minute. Bay FC continued to apply pressure, with Hill again nearly putting one through just a few moments later after forward Racheal Kundananji centered a ball into the box from a long run.

An eventful sequence near the end of the first half saw a score by each team get called back. Threatening in Bay FC's attacking third, service from the left flank was tapped in by Orlando, but the offside flag negated the score. Bay FC attempted to quickly restart play and scored on the ensuing turn, with goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz sending a long ball to Kundananji in a footrace toward goal. Kundananji beat the opposing keeper one-on-one and put the ball over the line, but the score was disallowed as the referee crew called for a video review to confirm the decision on the other end.

Bay FC got its goal back just before the halftime intermission to take a 1-0 advantage. An errant clearance was fielded by defender Caprice Dydasco and served back into the mixer from midfield, with Kundananji getting on the end to head it through. The score marked Kundananji's third of the season and eighth all-time with Bay FC, making her the club's all-time scoring leader in regular season play.

Orlando threatened early in the second half. A set-piece chance sent at goal by Pride midfielder Angelina was aimed at the lower left corner, but an all-out diving save by Silkowitz kept out the chance. Ten minutes later, the hosts appeared to have equalized, but a goal by forward Marta was called back after video review for a handball.

Strong team defending for Bay FC kept a flurry of chances out at the hour mark. After Silkowitz's fifth save of the afternoon denied a shot from point-blank range, a follow-up attempt rattled the woodwork before Bay FC cleared the threat away. Orlando knotted the match at one ten minutes later, as forward Aly Watt got on the end of service from the right flank. Silkowitz finished the match with seven saves, tying her career-high set a week ago vs. Kansas City at PayPal Park.

Late changes helped Bay FC push for a winner as time ticked down. In off the bench for midfielder Tess Boade at halftime, midfielder Dorian Bailey threatened from inside the penalty area with less than ten minutes to go, but saw her effort blocked by a defender. Defender Alyssa Malonson entered for Kundananji with three minutes to go and sent a powerful shot at frame from the left after charging up the flank, but was denied by a leaping stop from the goalkeeper as the match proceeded to stoppage time.

Bay FC returns home for back-to-back home matches starting next weekend, with Gotham FC visiting the Bay Area Sunday, September 21. The club will celebrate Latino Heritage Night at PayPal Park, presented by Visa, with special activations and giveaways celebrating the Bay Area and Northern California's vibrant Latino communities at the onset of Hispanic Heritage Month. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. PT on ESPN2, and tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.

Orlando Pride v Bay FC

September 13, 2025

Inter & Co. Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Kickoff: 2:03 p.m. PT

Weather: 73 degrees, clear

Attendance: 7,351

Discipline

BAY - Hubly (caution) 47'

BAY - Collins (caution) 53'

Scoring Summary

BAY - Kundananji (Dydasco) 45+4'

ORL - Watt (Ovalle) 70'

Goals 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 0 1 1

Bay FC 1 0 1

Starting Lineups: Bay FC: Silkowitz, Moreau, Anderson (Hubly 45'), Collins, Dydasco, Bebar, Boade (C) (Bailey 45'), Huff (Courtnall 90+12'), Kundananji (Malonson 87'), Hill (Paulson 74'), Lema (Conti 74')

Unused Substitutes: Allen, Shepherd, Pickett

Orlando Pride: Crone, Ovalle, Chavoshi, Rafelle, Hernandez (Yates 84'), McCutcheon, Angelina (Charley 73'), Marta (C) (Luana 84'), Lemos, Watt (Chanda 84'), Abello (Dyke 63')

