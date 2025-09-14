Orlando Pride Draws 1-1 against Bay FC

Published on September 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (8-7-5, 29 points) played to a 1-1 draw against Bay FC (4-10-6, 18 points) at Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday evening. With the result, the Pride ended the season series against Bay FC with a win and a draw and remain unbeaten against Bay FC all-time across four meetings.

The first half of the match saw the Pride with multiple opportunities to get on the board, including two shots hitting the post and a chance from newcomer Jacqueline Ovalle that forced a save from visiting goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz. Bay FC eventually opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time as Racheal Kundananji scored off a header.

After having two goals called off across the two halves, the Pride finally broke through in the 70th minute. Ovalle, making her first NWSL start in her home debut, received a ball on the right wing and sent a curling cross into the box that Ally Watt headed home to record her second goal of the season and level the game.

The Pride will now head to Panama City, Panama, for their first-ever road match in the Concacaf W Champions Cup as they face Chorrillo FC on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at Estadio Rommel Fernández. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the match will be broadcast on Paramount+.

Goal Highlights:

45+4' Racheal Kundananji (Caprice Dydasco) - BAY 1, ORL 0

70' Ally Watt (Jacqueline Ovalle) - ORL 1, BAY 1

Match Notes:

Ally Watt scored her second goal of the season. Her previous goals came against Chicago in the opening game of the season.

Jacqueline Ovalle earned her first assist in her first NWSL start, while also making her home debut at Inter&Co Stadium.

Watt's goal marked the 17th time Orlando has scored in the second half of a game this year, which is tied for the most in the NWSL.

McKinley Crone started her first NWSL regular season match in between the sticks and made four saves.

Haley McCutcheon made her 150th NWSL regular season appearance, 70 of which have come with the Pride.

Head Coach Seb Hines made five changes to the starting lineup from the Club's last match, with McKinley Crone, Ally Watt, Jacqueline Ovalle, Kerry Abello and Zara Chavoshi earning a spot in the Starting XI. Head Coach Seb Hines:

"Similar story, really, going down one goal, a really pivotal moment in the match. But the players showed a lot of heart to come back, never failed in their attitude, their desire, their passion. They were relentless in that second half of the game. There were unfortunately a couple of calls, as well. We felt there was a moment where the ball went in, but that's kind of where we're at. We were persistent and we took our goal really well. I felt as the game went on, we created more goal-scoring opportunities, but it wasn't meant to be."

Next Match: The Orlando Pride will continue its run in the Concacaf W Champions Cup and travel to Panama City, Panama, to go up against Chorrillo FC of the Liga Panameña de Fútbol on Tuesday, Sept. 16 for its second Group Stage match. Kickoff from Estadio Rommel Fernández is set for 8 p.m. ET with the match being broadcast on Paramount+.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 0 1 1

Bay FC 1 0 1 Scoring Summary:

BAY - Racheal Kundananji (Caprice Dydasco) 45+4'

ORL - Ally Watt (Jacqueline Ovalle) 70'

Lineups, substitutions, misconduct summary and all stats available in the Match Report.

Details of the Game:

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: Sep. 13, 2025

Attendance: 7,351

Heineken Star of the Match: Ally Watt







