Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC (2-9-8, 14 pts) hosts Portland Thorns FC (8-6-5, 29 pts) at SeatGeek Stadium, September 14 at 2 p.m. CT.

Where to Watch

Stream: Paramount+, NWSL+

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago brought down Orlando at home, 5-2

POR: Portland beat Louisville on the road, 1-2

Storylines

Hello Again: While Chicago and Portland met just six matchdays ago, there is a full two months between the two fixtures thanks to the NWSL break extending the time between the meetings. This match will also likely feel quite different, with the Stars and the Thorns in very different form than they were the last time they met. Case in point: Chicago held a 1-9-3 record (W-L-D) before the break, while Portland was 6-3-4. Since coming back from the break, the Stars are undefeated, going 1-0-5. The Thorns, on the other hand, hold a 2-3-1 record. Chicago's form was already noticeably improving before these two met June 21, and while Portland came away with a victory, it was a narrow 1-0 win - with Chicago's first-string keeper out due to injury. Statistically, the Stars have an edge over the Thorns; holding more shots on target (54.05% to 48.86%) than Portland, a higher conversion rate (16.22% to 12.79%), more assists (19 to 16), more tackles won (228 to 211) and higher rate of successful duels (51.40% to 49.70%). Now with home field advantage, Alyssa Naeher back in the net and more momentum built up heading into the matchup, Chicago could be poised for back-to-back victories.

Can't Staab Her: Sam Staab is on a roll, and she doesn't show signs of slowing down. The defender was, deservedly, named to the NWSL's August Best XI last week following a series of stunning performances after the NWSL break. Throughout the month's five matches, she assisted on two goals and never recorded a passing accuracy below 78 percent, with an 81.81 passing percentage on average. After another stellar match against Orlando last week that saw her score the club's first-ever direct free kick goal, Staab's four assists are now tied for fifth across the league, she ranks sixth in clearances (109) and is seventh in the league for blocks (13). It doesn't matter if you're an attacker or a defender in the NWSL - if you're facing the Stars, one thing's for sure: Sam Staab will be there to create problems for you.

About Last Weekend...: In the midst of a less-than-ideal season, a season-high 10,127 fans gathered on the lakefront last weekend to cheer on the Chicago Stars in what became a dream-like match for the club. The atmosphere was electric, even when the first half went scoreless, and exploded when the Stars goals began to roll. The match ended with a 5-2 victory for Chicago against defending NWSL Champions, Orlando Pride, with all five goals scored by a different Star. It was the first time in club history a goal was scored off a direct free kick, the first time Chicago recorded five goals in a match since 2018 and just the third time in NWSL history a club has scored five goals in the second half. But that's not all - four of the five goals were assisted by another Star, also a season high, and the Stars notched the team's second-highest expected goals tally (2.34 xG), shots attempted (19) and shots on target (8) in the match. Let's run it back this weekend, Chicago.







