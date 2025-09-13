Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Angel City FC

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage are back at home for a second straight week, hosting Angel City FC at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, September 13, at 12:30 p.m. ET in a nationally broadcasted matchup on CBS.

The match will be the Courage's Local Heroes night, celebrating first responders, healthcare workers, educators, military, and community leaders who help our community thrive. Tickets are available here.

Just one point separates the 11th-place Courage and 10th-place Angel City heading into Saturday's East Coast vs West Coast battle, with both teams vying for the final playoff spot heading into the home stretch of the NWSL regular season.

The Courage won the first meeting between the two this season, with Cortnee Vine opening the scoring early and Brianna Pinto snatching a stoppage-time game-winner for the team's first win at BMO Stadium.

Last weekend saw Angel City fall, 3-1, at Gotham FC. Kennedy Fuller opened the scoring in the 2', but Gotham came roaring back with three second-half goals to pick up the win. The Courage are fresh off a 1-1 draw against the Utah Royals.

Ashley Sanchez looked dangerous in that match for the Courage with a team-leading four chances created. Playing off the wing, Sanchez completed 92.9% of her passes in the final third and completed 85.7% of her passes overall.

Marisa Jordan made her first regular season start in net during the match. The former Purdue standout made four saves and five clearances.

The Courage added two players heading into Saturday's match, signing TCU standout Oli Peña as a free agent and bringing in Natalie Jacobs via a trade with the Houston Dash for Malia Berkely and $75,000 in 2026 intraleague transfer funds.

Breakout rookie Riley Tiernan leads the Angel City attack. The former Rutgers Scarlet Knight has a team-leading eight goals and is in striking distance of the rookie scoring record, currently held by Diana Ordóñez, who set the record while on the Courage.

Fuller, who has three goals and three assists on the season, is the creative engine in the midfield for Angel City with a team-leading 29 chances created. Angel City also added to their midfield this week, with Nealy Martin joining from Gotham in a midweek trade.

The Details

What they'll wear:

Courage - Field: Blue/Blue/Blue | GK: Black

Angel City - Field: Beige/Grey/Beige | GK: Green

2025 Records:

Courage - 5W-7L-7D (11th, 22 points)

Angel City - 6W-8L-5D (10th, 23 points)

Courage vs. Angel City (Regular Season): 2W-3L-2D

Last time out:

Courage - 1-1 Draw, vs. Utah Royals

Angel City - 3-1 Loss, at Gotham FC

Up next:

The Courage hit the road to face the Orlando Pride in a Friday-night showdown on Prime Video. The match is set to kick off on Friday, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET.







