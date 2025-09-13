Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Bay FC on ION
Published on September 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Saturday, Sep. 13, 5 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: ION (USA), ESPN SSA (Africa,) Stan Sports (Australia), TV Azteca (Central America), TNT Sport (UK+Ireland)
The Story:
Saturday night's showdown will be the second meeting of the season between the Pride and Bay FC. The Pride won the first matchup via a 1-0 scoreline at PayPal Park back in June.
The Pride are unbeaten against Bay FC all-time, sporting a 3-0-0 record, and have yet to give up a goal across the three meetings.
On Wednesday, an introductory press conference was held for newly signed forward and Mexican international Lizbeth Jacqueline Ovalle. Ovalle, who debuted last week at Chicago, will look to make her home debut in front of Pride fans on Saturday evening.
Quote of the Week:
"From my side and the technical staff side, bringing in a player like Jacquie [Ovalle] with her quality is a great addition to the current roster that we have. We have so many quality players right now and adding another quality player is really important for the trajectory of this club. It's not a short-term goal, it's a long-term vision for us to continue to have great quality players at the club who have the versatility like Jacquie does; who can play on the left, can play on the right, who is a goal scorer, who is a creator. It's great to have those sorts of options at our disposal when we're making selections."
- Head Coach Seb Hines
Current Form
Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 2, Chicago Stars FC 5 (9/7/25, Martin Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Carson Pickett, Haley McCutcheon; Sam Staab, Jameese Joseph, Bea Franklin, Julia Grosso, Ludmila
Bay FC's Last Matchup: Bay FC 0, Kansas City Current 2 (9/6/25, PayPal Park)
Goal-Scorers: Michelle Cooper, Temwa Chawinga
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 3-0-0 (Home: 1-0-0, Away: 2-0-0)
Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Bay FC 0 (6/13/25, PayPal Park)
Next Up: Orlando Pride at Chorrillo FC
Date & Time: Tuesday, Sep. 16, 8 p.m. ET
Venue: Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama
Broadcast: Paramount+
Competition: 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup, Group Stage
