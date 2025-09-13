Houston Dash Midfielder Sophie Schmidt Placed on SEI List
Published on September 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash placed midfielder Sophie Schmidt on the Season Ending Injury list today. The midfielder suffered a knee injury in the second half of Houston's match against San Diego Wave FC on Sept. 7.
Schmidt underwent successful surgery earlier this week and will remain in Houston to begin her recovery with the Dash medical staff.
