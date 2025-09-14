Kansas City Current Draws Washington Spirit, Becomes Fastest Team to 50 Points

Published on September 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current (16-2-2, 50 pts., 1st place) became the fastest team in National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) history to reach 50 points - doing so in just 20 regular season matches - following a scoreless draw with the Washington Spirit (10-4-6, 36 pts., 2nd place) Saturday night at CPKC Stadium. Kansas City earned its 13th clean sheet of the 2025 regular season to equal the NWSL record and also extended its league-leading shutout streak to eight.

Goalkeeper Lorena made three saves en route to earning her NWSL-best 11th shutout of the year and defender Kayla Sharples had her 28th consecutive regular season start to tie the club record. The Current have also held opponents scoreless for 722 consecutive minutes which extends their own league record. Additionally, Kansas City remains the only team in the NWSL this year that is unbeaten at home.

"Both teams were very organized, very disciplined and committed to their shape, so I thought it was a good game," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "In some ways, it was expected. I thought that we created some good opportunities to win the game as always, but this time the ball just didn't bounce our way. But overall, I'm happy with the performance of our team and happy that we were able to stop one of the most dangerous attacking teams in the league."

The opening half of Saturday's contest saw limited scoring opportunities. The first threatening chance came in the 15th minute when midfielder Ally Sentnor lobbed a ball into the penalty area for forward Bia Zaneratto, but Washington goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury raced off her line to snatch the ball just before the outstretched foot of Zaneratto. Four minutes later, Sentnor curled a dangerous free kick from the left wing that Kingsbury punched away, and the loose ball fell to forward Michelle Cooper at the back post. Cooper corralled the ball and set up a half-volleyed effort from inside the penalty area, but the ball sailed just high.

In the 30th minute, midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta fired a ball across the goal line that narrowly missed connecting with a teammate before Sentnor raced to save the ball from rolling out of bounds. Sentnor then slid a one-time pass backwards for defender Izzy Rodriguez who steered a cross which Cooper met at the back post. Cooper sent a header across the face of goal, but the ball barely evaded the leaping head of fellow forward Nichelle Prince.

The Current held the Spirit without a shot on goal in the opening 45 minutes - and just two shots total - but the scoreless deadlock remained as the first half drew to a close.

Kansas City weathered pressure early from the visitors as the second half began. In the 47th minute, Washington midfielder Croix Bethune had a clean look at goal from the center of the Current's 18-yard box, but Rodriguez stepped in to block the strike and ultimately keep the shot off frame. Lorena recorded her first save of the match in the 48th minute on a strike from distance by Spirit forward Trinity Rodman, and the Brazilian netminder made yet another crucial stop four minutes later.

In the 61st minute, a well-worked team move led the Current to their first two shots on target. Midfielder Debinha, who entered the match as a second-half substitute, raced onto a through ball to roll a pass to Sentnor at the top of the Spirit penalty area. Sentnor slid a one-touch pass intended for Zaneratto, but the ball pinballed around and was redirected on goal by Debinha. Kingsbury made a sprawling save to deny Debinha's effort, but Zaneratto nearly capitalized on the loose ball by hammering a strike past Kingsbury. However, Washington defender Tara McKeown made a goal line clearance to keep Zaneratto's shot out.

Washington midfielder Hal Hershfelt picked up her second yellow card on the night in the 66th minute, reducing the visitors to 10 players for the remainder of the contest. The Current ramped up the pressure in search of the game's opening goal but were denied by another goal line clearance in the 76th minute: Debinha generated the opportunity with a shot on the run from inside the penalty area that was initially blocked. The midfielder scooped the second-chance opportunity over a diving Kingsbury as Washington defender Esme Morgan provided coverage and cleared the ball away to keep the match scoreless.

Forward Alex Pfeiffer subbed on in the 88th minute, marking her first regular season appearance in 442 days, but the Current could not quite crack the Spirit back line as the match ended in a hard-fought scoreless draw.

With just six matches remaining in the regular season, Kansas City continues its three-match homestand next weekend as the Current welcome Seattle Reign FC to CPKC Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and will broadcast nationally on ION. The contest will simulcast locally on KMCI, 38 the Spot, and fans in Kansas City can listen to the match on 90.9 The Bridge. Fans can also tune in to the KC Current App to hear all the action in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

NWSL Match Report

Match: Kansas City Current vs. Washington Spirit

Date: September 13, 2025

Venue: CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Kickoff: 6:35 p.m. CT/7:35 p.m. ET

Weather: 89 degrees, partly sunny

Attendance: 11,500

Discipline

21' Washington - Hershfelt (Yellow)

66' Washington - Hershfelt (Second Yellow, Red)

79' Washington - Kouassi (Yellow)

Scoring

N/A

Scoring Summary

1 2 F

Kansas City 0 0 0

Washington 0 0 0

Kansas City Current Lineup: Lorena, Mace, Ball, Sharples, I. Rodriguez, LaBonta ©, Hutton (83' R. Rodríguez), Sentnor (83' Hopkins), Cooper (88' Pfeiffer), Zaneratto, Prince (46' Debinha)

Unused Substitutes: Ivory, Wheeler, Long, Feist, Robinson

Washington Spirit Lineup: Kingsbury ©, McKeown, Carle, Morgan, Metayer (63' Wiesner), Bethune (71' Kouassi), Hershfelt, Abiodun, Rodman (90' Brown), Santos, Cantore (71' Monday)

Unused Substitutes: MacIver, Miura, Ratcliffe, Stainbrook, Sylla







