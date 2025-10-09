Brazilian National Team Roster Includes Two Kansas City Current Players

KANSAS CITY - The latest round of international call-ups by the Brazilian National Team, as announced by the Brazilian Football Confederation on Thursday, features a pair of Kansas City Current players. Goalkeeper Lorena and forward Bia Zaneratto will represent their home country for two international friendlies later this month during the FIFA international window.

The two Brazilian standouts will travel to Manchester, England, to face the Lionesses on Saturday, Oct. 25, at Etihad Stadium with kickoff set for 11:30 a.m. CT. Brazil will then make its way to Parma, Italy, to take on the Italian National Team for a friendly on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at 11:15 a.m. CT at Ennio Tardini Stadium.

With her fifth national team invitation of the calendar year, Lorena has been called up by Brazil for every camp held so far in 2025. This is Zaneratto's first national team call-up since May 2024.

Most recently, Lorena guided Brazil to its fifth consecutive - and ninth overall, Copa América title in August. Her game-winning save in the penalty kick shootout against Colombia clinched the championship; She also had a penalty kick save in a friendly with Japan in May. The netminder, whose senior team debut came in 2021, missed the 2023 FIFA World Cup due to injury but returned to play every minute for Brazil during the 2024 Olympic Games. She kept a clean sheet in three of six matches in the tournament en route to the silver medal.

A mainstay on the Brazilian National Team, Zaneratto first hit the world stage at the age of 14 at the 2008 FIFA Under-17 World Cup as the youngest player on the roster. She began her senior team career three years later with her first cap coming in a 3-0 friendly win over Chile in 2011. Zaneratto is a veteran of four FIFA World Cups (2011, 2015, 2019, 2023) and two Olympic games (2016, 2020). She has 111 appearances for Brazil with 36 goals, including one World Cup goal and three Olympic goals.

