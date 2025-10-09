Reign FC Hosts Bay FC at Lumen Field on Friday Night
Published on October 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC hosts Bay FC at Lumen Field on Friday, October 10 (7:30 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+, Paramount+). The match will mark the first on-field appearance of Reign FC's jerseys displaying Trupanion, the Seattle-based pet medical insurance company recently announced as the club's official front-of-kit partner.
Reign FC (9-7-7, 34 points) enters Friday's match riding a five-game unbeaten streak at home, highlighted by goalkeeper Claudia Dickey's three clean sheets in that span. The 25-year-old returns to Lumen Field after a five-save performance in Seattle's scoreless draw against Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium on October 5, earning her 13th regular-season shutout of her career to tie Phallon Tullis-Joyce for most clean sheets in club history.
Bay FC (4-12-7, 19 points) continue their two-game road trip in the Pacific Northwest after falling 2-1 to Portland Thorns FC on October 4 at Providence Park. Midfielder Taylor Huff scored the lone goal for the visiting team, marking her third of the season.
Friday's game will be the fourth all-time meeting between Reign FC and Bay FC. Seattle holds a 0-2-1 record in the series across all competitions. The teams last met at PayPal Park on April 26, where forward Jordyn Huitema scored her first goal of the season in the 50th minute to secure a 1-1 draw for the Reign.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
National: NWSL+, Paramount+
Talent: Jessica Charman & Jordan Angeli
Local: FOX 13+
Talent: Steve Schlanger, Laura Schott & Kelyn Rowe
