Washington Spirit Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver Called up to Scotland Women's National Team

Published on October 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver has been called up to the Scotland Women's National Team for the side's October friendlies, the Scottish FA announced this week. The team will face Morocco and Switzerland in two friendlies later this month.

Originally from Winsford, England, MacIver has appeared in five international matches for the Scotland senior team, earning two clean sheets in the process. MacIver joined the Spirit this past offseason in a transfer from England's Manchester City and has made four appearances for Washington, keeping clean sheets in each the team's first three 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage matches.

Scotland's October Friendlies Schedule:

vs Morocco | Friday, October 24 at 2:30 p.m. EDT (Stade El Arbi Zaouli, Casablanca, Morocco)

vs Switzerland | Tuesday, October 28 at 3:30 p.m. EDT (East End Park, Dunfermline, Scotland)

The Spirit will return to Audi Field for a championship rematch with the Orlando Pride on Saturday, October 18 at 12:30 p.m. EDT. The match will be Washington's final home match before the playoffs. Tickets are available.







