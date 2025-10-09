Washington Spirit Adds Defender Casey Krueger to Season-Ending Injury List

Published on October 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has added defender Casey Krueger to the season-ending injury (SEI) list, the club announced today. Krueger will begin her maternity leave from the active roster.

Krueger, who announced her pregnancy on October 3, will miss the remainder of the 2025 season as she and her husband Cody await the arrival of their second child. The star defender will continue to train with the team in a limited capacity during her maternity leave.

The Spirit has one regular season home match remaining before the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel begin next month. Washington will host the Orlando Pride at Audi Field in a championship rematch on Saturday, October 18 at 12:30 p.m. EDT. Tickets are available.







