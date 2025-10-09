Washington Spirit Adds Defender Casey Krueger to Season-Ending Injury List
Published on October 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has added defender Casey Krueger to the season-ending injury (SEI) list, the club announced today. Krueger will begin her maternity leave from the active roster.
Krueger, who announced her pregnancy on October 3, will miss the remainder of the 2025 season as she and her husband Cody await the arrival of their second child. The star defender will continue to train with the team in a limited capacity during her maternity leave.
The Spirit has one regular season home match remaining before the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel begin next month. Washington will host the Orlando Pride at Audi Field in a championship rematch on Saturday, October 18 at 12:30 p.m. EDT. Tickets are available.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 9, 2025
- Bay FC Heads to the Emerald City for Friday Night Matchup with Seattle Reign - Bay FC
- Washington Spirit Adds Defender Casey Krueger to Season-Ending Injury List - Washington Spirit
- Reign FC Hosts Bay FC at Lumen Field on Friday Night - Seattle Reign FC
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns FC - October 10, 2025 - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch for as Racing Hosts Chicago in Potential Playoff Clincher - Racing Louisville FC
- Seattle Reign FC Recalls Midfielder Olivia Van Der Jagt from Loan with Spokane Zephyr FC - Seattle Reign FC
- Racing Locks in Star Forward Sears with New Multi-Year Deal - Racing Louisville FC
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Utah Royals - San Diego Wave FC
- Brazilian National Team Roster Includes Two Kansas City Current Players - Kansas City Current
- Washington Spirit Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver Called up to Scotland Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Orlando Pride Acquires $50,000 in 2025 Intraleague Transfer Funds from Angel City FC in Exchange for Forward Prisca Chilufya - Orlando Pride
- Angel City Football Club Acquires Prisca Chilufya Through Trade with the Orlando Pride - Angel City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Spirit Stories
- Washington Spirit Adds Defender Casey Krueger to Season-Ending Injury List
- Washington Spirit Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver Called up to Scotland Women's National Team
- Washington Spirit Stars Earn Three NWSL Weekly Awards
- Washington Spirit Breaks Single Season Club Attendance Record
- Spirit Takes Three Points against San Diego After Late Winner from Kouassi