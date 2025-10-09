Orlando Pride Acquires $50,000 in 2025 Intraleague Transfer Funds from Angel City FC in Exchange for Forward Prisca Chilufya

Published on October 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (9-8-6, 33 points) has received $50,000 in 2025 intraleague transfer funds from Angel City FC in exchange for forward Prisca Chilufya and a 2025 international roster spot, the Club announced today.

"Prisca has played an important role in the Club's journey this season, both on and off the pitch," said Haley Carter, Vice President and Sporting Director of Orlando Pride. "We are thankful for her contributions and her positive influence on her teammates and staff this season. She will always be a part of the Pride family and we wish her continued success in the future."

Chilufya originally joined the Pride prior to the 2025 season via transfer from FC Juarez in Liga MX Feminil. While with the Club, the Zambian international has made 20 appearances, scored two goals and recorded one assist across all competitions.

Chilufya scored her first NWSL goal back on May 10 at North Carolina by heading in a corner kick in second half stoppage time to help rescue a point against the Courage. Her second goal for the Club also came as a late equalizer as she found the back of the net in the 72nd minute against the Utah Royals to help the Pride earn another point with a 1-1 draw on Aug. 3. Her lone assist for the Club came in Concacaf W Champions Cup play as she assisted a Julie Doyle finish en route to a 5-0 victory over Chorrillo FC last month.

While with FC Juarez, Chilufya scored 14 goals in 48 appearances since 2023. Prior to joining FC Juarez, she had a quick stint with Fatih Karagumruk of the TFF 1. Lig in the second tier of Turkish football. The forward scored four goals in seven matches for the club.

Internationally, Chilufya has been regularly called up by Zambia at the senior level since featuring in the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations and qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics in 2018. She appeared in all three matches for Zambia at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics and served as an alternate for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

