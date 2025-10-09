Seattle Reign FC Recalls Midfielder Olivia Van Der Jagt from Loan with Spokane Zephyr FC

Published on October 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that midfielder Olivia Van der Jagt has been recalled from her loan with Spokane Zephyr FC of the Gainbridge Super League. Van der Jagt joined Spokane in July on a loan that was initially set to run through the end of the year.

With Spokane Zephyr FC, the 26-year-old made two starts in four appearances, totaling 168 minutes. Prior to going on loan, Van der Jagt appeared in three matches for Reign FC earlier this season.







