Bay FC Heads to the Emerald City for Friday Night Matchup with Seattle Reign

Published on October 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC closes out a two-match swing in the Pacific Northwest under Friday night lights this week, visiting Seattle Reign FC at Lumen Field Oct. 10. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, and the match will be broadcast on NWSL+, Paramount+ and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Bay FC looks to play spoiler on the Washington side's playoff hopes and bounce back from a pair of defeats. The club showed well in its visit to Portland Thorns FC in Week 23, taking a 1-0 advantage into halftime behind a strong first half performance at Providence Park. With just three matches remaining in 2025, Bay FC sets its eyes on finishing the season strong.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC midfielder Hannah Bebar: Bebar was key to Bay FC's efforts to advance up the pitch in Portland. Across 90 minutes, the rookie tallied a match-high three chances created and won possession 11 times, more than any player on either squad. As Bay FC looks to keep control of the ball, her work rate and role as a facilitator could have a factor Friday night.

Seattle Reign FC goalkeeper Claudia Dickey: Dickey's five saves moved her up into the league lead in stops coming into Friday's match. None was more important than a leaping effort in the 32nd minute to keep an attempt by Rose Lavelle from sneaking under the bar. She's been one of the league's best under pressure, recording the third-best save percentage (75.5%) among goalkeepers playing at least ten games this season.

SHINING IN HER FIRST SEASON

Midfielder Taylor Huff's goal Saturday vs. Portland marked the third of her rookie season and first since Aug. 10 at Chicago. She's been one of the league's top-performing first-year players in 2025, with her 1,975 minutes ranking second and three goals tied for third among rookies. Huff and Angel City FC forward Riley Tiernan are the only rookies to start all 23 regular season matches so far this season.

BACK IN ACTION

Bay FC forward Racheal Kundananji will be available for selection in this week's match after missing the club's previous contest serving a disciplinary suspension. The Zambian has been in strong form the second half of the season, scoring three goals since returning from international duty in July. Kundananji scored in back-to-back games in September and in three of five games between Aug. 23 and Sept. 21.

OPPONENT REPORT

Seattle enters this week amidst a group of six teams separated by only four points in the league standings. Currently, the Reign sit in fifth on 34 points, tied with Portland and one back of Gotham FC in third. The club played to a scoreless draw last week at Gotham FC, claiming its third unbeaten result in four games behind a strong defensive showing to hold off its hosts' potent attack.

Defending and attacking efficiency have led the way for the club of late, with three shutouts in its last six games. Between the sticks, Dickey has been one of the league's most steady players, leading the league in saves entering Friday's match. The club's attack has seen contributions come from all over this season. With attacking forward Lynn Biyendolo out of action since August with a knee injury, youngster forward Emeri Adams has stepped up in her stead, leading the squad with six goals this season and midfielder Jess Fishlock and forward Maddie Dahlien have putting together strong stretches.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY - SEAvBAY

Alongside Louisville and North Carolina, Seattle is one of three teams that has never beaten Bay FC. The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw at PayPal Park earlier this season on April 26, with Racheal Kundananji netting her first score of 2025. Bay FC bested the Reign 3-2 in the teams' first-ever matchup last season, then sweeping the 2024 fixture with a 1-0 result in late September as the squad pushed for a playoff berth.

WHERE TO WATCH

In partnership with local bars and supporter group Bridge Brigade, Bay FC fans can cheer on the squad during this Friday's match from six viewing locations across the region. Kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. PT on NWSL+, Paramount+, and NBC Sports Bay Area. Fans can take in the match from:

Taplands, 1171 Homestead Rd., Santa Clara, (family friendly)

Jack's, 167 E Taylor St., San Jose (Bridge Brigade hosted; 21+)

Morgan Territory Brewing, 40 Crescent Dr Suite A, Pleasant Hill, CA (Bridge Brigade hosted; family friendly)

Rikki's Bar, 2223 Market St., San Francisco (Bridge Brigade hosted; family friendly)

Hysteria Sports Bar at Xingones Cantina, 190 4th St., Oakland (Bridge Brigade hosted; family friendly)

The Twelfth at Tam Commons Tap Room & Kitchen, 1300 4th St., San Rafael, CA 94901 (family friendly)

For full details on each event, please visit https://bayfc.com/all-events/.







