Racing Locks in Star Forward Sears with New Multi-Year Deal

Published on October 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC and second-year forward Emma Sears have agreed to a new contract, keeping the United States Women's National Team winger in Louisville through 2028.

This season, the 24-year-old Sears has already set the Racing Louisville single-season scoring record with 10 goals, currently tied for the third most in the NWSL. With one assist, her 11 goal contributions are also tied for third in the league.

Sears has earned NWSL Goal of the Week honors for her long-distance strike against the Utah Royals on June 6. She was also nominated for NWSL Player of the Week after scoring two goals at the North Carolina Courage on Oct. 4. Sears is the only Racing player to start every game of the season.

"I'm so proud to be continuing my career with Racing Louisville FC - a club and city that have truly become home for me," Sears said. "We've built something special here. I'm motivated to grow as a player, compete for championships and to make Louisville proud. I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building with this team, and I am fully committed to help push this club to new heights in the seasons ahead!"

The 24-year-old has earned eight caps with the United States. She was part of the most recent U.S. camp, including a start against the Republic of Ireland on June 29 in which she supplied the assist on the opening U.S. goal.

Notably, Sears became the fourth player in U.S. Women's National Team history to score a goal and register an assist in her international debut, a win over Iceland on Oct. 27, 2024.

"We are thrilled to sign Emma to a new contract," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "She's shown continued growth in her role each season and has contributed so much to this group in such a short time. We look forward to what her future looks like here in lavender!"

Louisville drafted Sears in the second round of the 2024 NWSL Draft, 28th overall, out of Ohio State. She made an immediate impact, setting the Racing Louisville rookie scoring record in 2024 with five goals in just 12 starts.

"In her two years here in Louisville, Emma has quickly become a foundational player for this club, and she's only scratching the surface of her potential. Keeping her here has been a priority for us," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "We're building something exciting and sustainable here in Louisville, and we're thrilled that Emma has committed to this club as we chase playoff success this season and beyond."

Born in New Brunswick, N.J., Sears lived in England and California as a child before settling in Dublin, Ohio. At Ohio State, she tallied 25 goals and 15 assists in 83 appearances over five seasons. She ranks 12th in Buckeye program history in career goals, 11th in career points (65) and 10th in career shot attempts (213). She left Ohio State as one of only four players in program history to register multiple hat tricks.







