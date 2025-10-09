Angel City Football Club Acquires Prisca Chilufya Through Trade with the Orlando Pride

LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that the club has acquired Zambian international forward Prisca Chilufya and a 2025 international roster spot through a trade with the Orlando Pride. In exchange, the Pride will receive $50,000 in intra-league transfer funds.

"I feel so blessed to have the opportunity to join Angel City," said Chilufya. " I feel as though I greatly align with the mission of the club and its core values, and can't wait to contribute on and off the pitch. In addition, the culture here in LA is amazing and I admire the relationship that the club has built with the city. Volemos ACFC! "

"We are very happy to welcome Prisca to Angel City", said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "Prisca is a very dynamic forward who works hard with and without the ball to create and score goals. We believe Prisca can help us finish the season strong. We look forward to the impact she will have in the coming years."

Chilufya joined the Orlando Pride in January of 2025 following a transfer from FC Juarez. She has played in 16 matches this season with the Pride scoring two goals, including a late equalizer against the Utah Royals in the beginning of August. During her two seasons with Juarez, she scored 14 goals in 48 appearances with the Liga MX Feminil club.

Prior to joining FC Juarez, Chilufya had a stint with Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk and helped Tomris Turan with the Kazakh Women's Championship in 2022-2023. She scored 14 goals in 18 appearances for Tomris Turan, two of which were in the UEFA Women's Champions League. She began her pro career with the Zambian club Red Arrows in 2021.

Born in Kitwe, Zambia, the 26-year-old was first called up to the senior Zambian National Team in 2018 in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations and qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics. Chilufya appeared in all three group stage matches for Zambia at the 2024 Paris Olympics and was an alternate for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup team.







