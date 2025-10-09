The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns FC - October 10, 2025
Published on October 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Friday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: Prime Video
Game Notes The Story:
The Pride will return home after a three-game road trip, spanning 10 days. Including Friday evening, three of the Pride's next four matches across all competitions will take place at Inter&Co Stadium.
The Pride have won their last two matches against the Thorns at home by a combined score of 5-2. The match will prove pivotal for both teams as they head into the final three games of the NWSL regular season with the Pride and Thorns only separated by a single point in the standings.
Forward Simone Charley scored her first goal for the Pride in the draw with the Houston Dash last Friday. The goal marked Charley's first goal since September of 2022. Quote of the Week:
"It's going to be an exciting game. Both teams ultimately need to win to put themselves in good positions to move up the table. For ourselves, it's been a long time since we've played at home in front of our own fans. So, we're looking to put on an exciting show for them and come away with three points."
- Head Coach Seb Hines
Current Form
Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Houston Dash 1 (10/3/25, Shell Energy Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Simone Charley; Malia Berkely
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Portland's Last Matchup: Portland Thorns FC 2, Bay FC 1 (10/4/25, Providence Park)
Goal-Scorers: Olivia Moultrie (2); Taylor Huff
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 4-14-2 (Home: 3-5-2, Away: 1-9-0)
Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, Portland Thorns FC 1 (5/3/25, Providence Park)
Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. C.F. Pachuca Femenil
Date & Time: Wednesday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Broadcast: Paramount+
Competition: 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 9, 2025
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns FC - October 10, 2025 - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch for as Racing Hosts Chicago in Potential Playoff Clincher - Racing Louisville FC
- Seattle Reign FC Recalls Midfielder Olivia Van Der Jagt from Loan with Spokane Zephyr FC - Seattle Reign FC
- Racing Locks in Star Forward Sears with New Multi-Year Deal - Racing Louisville FC
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Utah Royals - San Diego Wave FC
- Brazilian National Team Roster Includes Two Kansas City Current Players - Kansas City Current
- Washington Spirit Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver Called up to Scotland Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Orlando Pride Acquires $50,000 in 2025 Intraleague Transfer Funds from Angel City FC in Exchange for Forward Prisca Chilufya - Orlando Pride
- Angel City Football Club Acquires Prisca Chilufya Through Trade with the Orlando Pride - Angel City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns FC - October 10, 2025
- Orlando Pride Acquires $50,000 in 2025 Intraleague Transfer Funds from Angel City FC in Exchange for Forward Prisca Chilufya
- Inter&Co Stadium 'Proud' to Add Orlando Storm as Home Venue
- WalletHub.com Names Orlando Second Best City for Soccer Fans
- Orlando City and Orlando Pride Owner & Chairman Mark Wilf Named to Orlando Magazine's 2025 "50 Most Powerful People in Orlando"