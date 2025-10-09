The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns FC - October 10, 2025

Published on October 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Friday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Prime Video

Game Notes The Story:

The Pride will return home after a three-game road trip, spanning 10 days. Including Friday evening, three of the Pride's next four matches across all competitions will take place at Inter&Co Stadium.

The Pride have won their last two matches against the Thorns at home by a combined score of 5-2. The match will prove pivotal for both teams as they head into the final three games of the NWSL regular season with the Pride and Thorns only separated by a single point in the standings.

Forward Simone Charley scored her first goal for the Pride in the draw with the Houston Dash last Friday. The goal marked Charley's first goal since September of 2022. Quote of the Week:

"It's going to be an exciting game. Both teams ultimately need to win to put themselves in good positions to move up the table. For ourselves, it's been a long time since we've played at home in front of our own fans. So, we're looking to put on an exciting show for them and come away with three points."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Houston Dash 1 (10/3/25, Shell Energy Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Simone Charley; Malia Berkely

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Portland's Last Matchup: Portland Thorns FC 2, Bay FC 1 (10/4/25, Providence Park)

Goal-Scorers: Olivia Moultrie (2); Taylor Huff

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 4-14-2 (Home: 3-5-2, Away: 1-9-0)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, Portland Thorns FC 1 (5/3/25, Providence Park)

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. C.F. Pachuca Femenil

Date & Time: Wednesday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: Paramount+

Competition: 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.