Racing Re-Signs Veteran Midfielder DiGrande to Multi-Year Contract

Published on December 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC re-signed veteran NWSL midfielder Marisa DiGrande to a multi-year contract.

The agreement keeps DiGrande, who was a free agent heading into the offseason, in Louisville through 2027 with a mutual option for the 2028 season. The 28-year-old registered 46 appearances (25 starts) across the last two seasons with Racing, having joined in December 2023 from the Houston Dash.

She will forever be etched in Louisville history as the club's first-ever free agent signing, as she made the move less than a month after Bev Yanez was elevated to the head coach position.

"I'm thrilled to continue my journey with Racing! We've built something truly special over my past two seasons in Louisville, and I'm so proud of what we've accomplished together," DiGrande said. "I'm grateful for the amazing people who represent this club and city, and for our fans who show up for us in every moment. I'm excited to keep building on this past season's momentum for many seasons ahead!"

Only two individuals - Emma Sears and Taylor Flint - have played in more league games for Louisville than DiGrande since the beginning of 2024. The incisive central midfielder also has two goals and two assists to her name as a Racing player. She scored at the Orlando Pride in August - her only goal of the 2025 campaign - to help Racing earn a hard-fought point against the then-reigning league champions.

A Michigan native, DiGrande started her professional career with the Pride after being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NWSL College Draft. There, she played 48 games across all competitions, highlighted by a standout performance in the 2020 NWSL Fall Series.

She was traded to Houston in 2022, where her midfield play proved crucial to propelling the Dash to its first postseason appearance. DiGrande was one of Houston's most creative threats during her time in Texas, creating 38 chances from open play - second on the team (2022-2024) behind the now Tigres Femenil star María Sánchez.

"Marisa works so hard for this club and has become a leader by her example," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "She conducts herself professionally every day on and off the pitch. We are very happy she's re-signed."

"Marisa's impact on Racing's historic 2025 season was immeasurable. She's a talented player, an exceptional person and terrific member of our locker room," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "We are grateful that she's chosen to remain with our club, and we're excited about making more history with her and our entire team in 2026 and beyond."

DiGrande is a product of Northwestern University, where from 2015-2018 she cemented herself in the school's top three in career assists (20) and consecutive games played (83). She guided the Wildcats to four straight tournament berths, including 2016, when the school won 15-plus games for the first time in 18 years.







