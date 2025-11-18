Orlando Pride VP of Soccer Operations & Sporting Director Haley Carter to Step Down from Role

Published on November 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride announced today that VP of Soccer Operations & Sporting Director Haley Carter will be stepping down from her role after three seasons leading the Club's soccer operations. Carter departs to pursue new career opportunities.

"We'd like to extend our gratitude to Haley for her contributions to the Pride over the past three years," said Mark Wilf, Orlando Pride Owner & Chairman. "Haley played a key leadership role with our club, positioning the Pride among the NWSL's and world's elite clubs. Our family is incredibly excited about the future of the Pride and we look forward to continuing our commitment to invest in world-class players and building teams that continually compete for championships and positively represent Orlando and our supporters.

We have begun a diligent and methodical search for a new soccer leader who will have the opportunity to work with a championship-caliber roster and coaching staff. Combined with our clear vision for the future and positive club culture, I am confident that the Pride is well positioned to continue its trajectory of success."

"I'm beyond thankful to Mark Wilf and the entire ownership group for giving me the opportunity to be part of this club and for their unwavering support throughout my time here," said Carter. "The Wilf Family's continued investment in this team, both on and off the field, is a reflection of their genuine belief in the Pride's potential and in the future of women's soccer. Their commitment to leading a world-class club is the foundation for continued success."

Carter joined the Pride ahead of the 2023 season. Under her tenure, the Club won both the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship during a historic 2024 season. This year, the Pride reached the semifinals of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs presented by Google Pixel.

Carter will work closely with the Club to ensure a seamless transition. Head coach Seb Hines and his technical staff remain fully focused on preparations for the upcoming season.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.