Gotham FC to Host Watch Parties, Prematch Meetup for NWSL Championship on Saturday

Published on November 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - After a dramatic 97th-minute winner from Jaedyn Shaw against the Orlando Pride in the semifinals, Gotham FC is headed to the NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, for the second time in three seasons as the club travels to San Jose to face the Washington Spirit at PayPal Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET).

To mark the occasion and unite supporters, the club will host four official watch parties across New York and New Jersey for fans to cheer on the team.

Watch parties will be held at the following locations:

Legends NYC (6 W. 33rd St., New York, N.Y.)

Fulton Hall (250 Ashland Pl., Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Keepers Bar and Restaurant (1100 S. 5th St., Harrison, N.J.)

Wilka's (241 Bowery, New York, N.Y.)

Fans who RSVP to any of the four locations will receive their first drink free on Gotham FC while supplies last. At each watch party, supporters can also learn more about Gotham FC's new season-ticket membership program, The Blueprint. Fans can become one of the first 5,000 members to lock in their price for five years and secure their seat for seasons to come.

Gotham will also host a championship pregame fan meetup in San Jose for supporters making the trip to California for the match. Gotham fans can gather at Clandestine Brewing (980 S 1st St, Ste. B, San Jose, CA), located about 10 minutes from PayPal Park.







