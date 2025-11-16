Star Striker Esther González Returns for Gotham FC Semifinal

Published on November 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Spanish star striker Esther González returns to the Gotham FC lineup today for the NWSL semifinal against the reigning champion Orlando Pride, a significant boost for a squad aiming for its second NWSL final appearance in three years.

González, who finished second in the league with 13 goals, represents the only change to coach Juan Carlos Amorós's setup following last weekend's thriller in Kansas City, where Katie Stengel blasted home the game-winner in the first minute of added time in the second half of extra time. With the move, rookie midfielder Sarah Schupansky shifts to the substitutes bench.

Today's semifinal kicks off at 3 p.m. ET kickoff at Inter&Co Stadium, with ABC carrying the national broadcast and ESPN+ streaming the match live.

After missing the final two regular season games, the 32-year-old González was available as a substitute in Kansas City but did not enter the match. The league's leader in headed goals, with four this season, is a finalist for NWSL MVP after an exceptional scoring run through the regular season that included four braces, which tied the NWSL record and set a new club mark.

Flanking González will be Brazilian winger Gabi Portilho and 2023 NWSL Championship MVP Midge Purce, who is tied with González for second in club history with six playoff game appearances and starts. Should Purce play 26 minutes today, she will move into the club's all-time lead for playoff minutes.

Speaking of records, defender Emily Sonnett is now the NWSL's most experienced postseason participant, moving into the league lead for career appearances, minutes and starts after logging a full match last week at Kansas City. The 31-year-old Sonnett once again pairs with English international Jess Carter in central defense.

NWSL Rookie of the Year finalist Lilly Reale partners with Brazilian international Bruninha as the outside backs alongside Carter and Sonnett. Bruninha is the Gotham FC all-time leader in playoff match appearances, with this marking her seventh.

The midfield is loaded, with U.S. Women's National Team stars Rose Lavelle and Jaedyn Shaw working ahead of Jaelin Howell, whose standout 2025 campaign has the 25-year-old in the debate for NWSL Best XI inclusion. Shaw rang up a goal and an assist at Kansas City, becoming the youngest player in NWSL playoff history to do so.

Then there is German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, the runner-up for the inaugural Yashin Trophy given to the best keeper in the world. The 34-year-old set a club record this season with 10 clean sheets.

In addition to Schupansky, Gotham's bench includes goalkeeper Shelby Hogan; defenders Kayla Duran and Mandy Freeman; midfielders Sofia Cook and Josefine Hasbo; and forwards Khyah Harper, Katie Stengel and Ella Stevens.

Defender Tierna Davidson, midfielder Taryn Torres and forward Geyse were previously listed as out through injury on the NWSL player availability report.

Gotham FC lineup at Orlando Pride

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

3 - Bruninha

6 - Emily Sonnett

27 - Jess Carter

4 - Lilly Reale

2 - Jaedyn Shaw

7 - Jaelin Howell

16 - Rose Lavelle (c)

23 - Midge Purce

9 - Esther González

18 - Gabi Portilho

Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 5 - Josefine Hasbo, 11 - Sarah Schupansky, 13 - Ella Stevens, 19 - Kayla Duran, 21 - Sofia Cook, 22 - Mandy Freeman, 28 - Katie Stengel, 34 - Khyah Harper







