Gotham FC Advances to 2025 NWSL Championship
Published on November 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - For the second time in three seasons, Gotham FC is headed to the NWSL Championship game.
Gotham will face its archrival, the Washington Spirit, in the final of the NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. The championship is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. ET, with coverage on CBS.
As the No. 8 seed in this year's bracket, Gotham has advanced to the NWSL final for the second time as the lowest seed in the knockout stage. Coach Juan Carlos Amorós's 2023 squad won the NWSL title as the sixth seed in a six-team playoff bracket.
This time, Gotham found yet another late game-winner thanks to a stoppage time free kick from Jaedyn Shaw, who scored the latest goal in regulation in NWSL postseason history in her third goal contribution of the playoffs. Last Sunday, Katie Stengel's goal in the third minute of extra-time stoppage landed Gotham the biggest upset in NWSL postseason history over the top-seeded and record-setting Kansas City Current.
Now, Gotham - already continental champions as the 2025 Concacaf W Champions Cup winners - aims to secure its second piece of silverware in 2025 when it faces the Spirit. In three matches this year against the Spirit, Gotham is 1-0-2 with three shutouts.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 16, 2025
- Bay Bound: Gotham FC Nets Late Winner to Clinch Spot in Final - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Gotham FC Advances to 2025 NWSL Championship - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Orlando Pride Falls 1-0 to Gotham FC in NWSL Playoffs Semifinals - Orlando Pride
- Star Striker Esther González Returns for Gotham FC Semifinal - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Gotham FC on ABC - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host Gotham FC in the 2025 NWSL Playoff Semifinal - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Bay Bound: Gotham FC Nets Late Winner to Clinch Spot in Final
- Gotham FC Advances to 2025 NWSL Championship
- Star Striker Esther González Returns for Gotham FC Semifinal
- Gotham FC Battles Reigning Champion Orlando for Spot in NWSL Final
- Gotham FC to Host Semifinal Watch Parties on Sunday