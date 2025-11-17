Gotham FC Advances to 2025 NWSL Championship

November 16, 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. - For the second time in three seasons, Gotham FC is headed to the NWSL Championship game.

Gotham will face its archrival, the Washington Spirit, in the final of the NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. The championship is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. ET, with coverage on CBS.

As the No. 8 seed in this year's bracket, Gotham has advanced to the NWSL final for the second time as the lowest seed in the knockout stage. Coach Juan Carlos Amorós's 2023 squad won the NWSL title as the sixth seed in a six-team playoff bracket.

This time, Gotham found yet another late game-winner thanks to a stoppage time free kick from Jaedyn Shaw, who scored the latest goal in regulation in NWSL postseason history in her third goal contribution of the playoffs. Last Sunday, Katie Stengel's goal in the third minute of extra-time stoppage landed Gotham the biggest upset in NWSL postseason history over the top-seeded and record-setting Kansas City Current.

Now, Gotham - already continental champions as the 2025 Concacaf W Champions Cup winners - aims to secure its second piece of silverware in 2025 when it faces the Spirit. In three matches this year against the Spirit, Gotham is 1-0-2 with three shutouts.







