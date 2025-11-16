What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host Gotham FC in the 2025 NWSL Playoff Semifinal

Published on November 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride vs Gotham FC (NWSL Playoff Semifinal)

When: Sunday, November 16, 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Tickets: Purchase

TV: ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Here are five things to watch for as the Pride play with a trip to the Championship on the line:

Consistency Is Key

For the second consecutive season, the Pride will be hosting the NWSL semifinal match at Inter&Co Stadium when they welcome Gotham FC on Sunday, Nov. 16. The 2024 reigning NWSL Champions are coming off a championship run last year that saw them host both the quarterfinal and semifinal, just like they have this year. The Pride defeated Seattle Reign FC last week via a 2-0 scoreline and were backed by goals from Haley McCutcheon and Luana to advance to the next round. Gotham went to CPKC Stadium and upset the number one seed and 2025 NWSL Shield winning Kansas City Current to set up a semifinal showdown in the City Beautiful.

So... We Meet Again

This will be the third time the two sides meet this year after splitting the season series. Both regular season matchups resulted in 2-0 victories for the away side, with Orlando winning back in March and Gotham winning in August. In the series history, the visiting team has lost only two of the 16 matchups across all competitions since the start of the 2021 season.

Looking To Double Down

Orlando is trying to become the first reigning NWSL Champion to return to the Championship Match since the North Carolina Courage did it back in 2019. The last two reigning NWSL champions have fallen at the semifinal stage, with Portland losing to Gotham FC in 2023 and Gotham themselves losing on penalties against Washington last year. The four remaining teams in the NWSL playoffs have all won the NWSL championship in the last four years with Washington winning in 2021, Portland winning in 2022, Gotham in 2023 and the Pride winning last year in 2024.

McClutcheon Strikes Again

Three of Haley McCutcheon's eight career NWSL goals in both the regular season and playoffs have been scored in the postseason, including the winner in the quarterfinal match against Seattle last Friday. The 37.5 percent ratio of her goals scored in the postseason is the highest of any player that has scored at least three goals in NWSL history. She has now scored three goals in her last four playoff matches over the two years, providing the first goal for the Pride in every single one of those matches.

It Is Impossible To Beat Someone Who Never Gives Up

Luana converted a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time of the quarterfinal match, marking her first goal of the 2025 season and her first with the Pride since joining the Club. She celebrated her goal by signing a new contract with the Pride which keeps her in Orlando through the 2026 season, with a mutual option for 2027.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.