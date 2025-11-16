Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Gotham FC on ABC

Published on November 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, Nov. 16, 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: Semifinals, 2025 NWSL Playoffs presented by Google Pixel

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (USA), ESPN (Africa), Stan Sports (Australia), TV Azteca (Central America), XSports (Brazil), TSN+ (Canada), Telly (Czech Republic & Slovakia), Sportsdigital (Germany, Austria & Switzerland), MNC (Indonesia), Sky (Italy), Sport en France (France), Dubai TV (MENA), Canal 11 (Portugal), ESPN (Netherlands), Disney+ (Nordics), Sportklub (Poland), TAP (Philippines), SkyK (South Korea), SSports (Turkey), TNT (UK & Ireland)

The Story:

The Pride will continue their 2024 NWSL Championship title defense with a semifinal showdown against Gotham FC at Inter&Co Stadium.

Sunday evening's match will mark the second consecutive year the Pride have hosted a semifinal. In 2024, the Pride advanced to the NWSL Championship after defeating the Kansas City Current in the semifinal in Orlando.

The Pride and Gotham FC met two times in the 2025 regular season, with the sides splitting both matchups.

Quote of the Week:

"Obviously, a lot to play for. We're pleased that we're able to host another semifinal in front of our own fans. Hoping we get a good crowd there to support the team. But with any game against Gotham FC, it's always competitive. It's always a fun contest against a good team with good players. So, we have to be at our best to get the win."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 2, Seattle Reign FC 0 (11/7/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Haley McCutcheon, Luana (Penalty Kick)

Gotham FC's Last Matchup: Kansas City Current 1, Gotham FC 2 (11/9/25, CPKC Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Ellie Wheeler; Jaedyn Shaw, Katie Stengel

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 9-7-5 (Home: 4-5-2, Away: 5-2-3)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, NJ/NY Gotham FC 2 (8/29/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: TBD

Competition: 2025 NWSL Championship presented by Google Pixel







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.