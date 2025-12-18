Building the Future of the Game: Orlando Pride Soccer Schools Wrap up Inaugural Year

Published on December 18, 2025

Orlando Pride News Release







For the very first time, three Orlando Pride Soccer School teams took the field at the Purple Pathway Classic by Orlando Health, a year-end tournament featuring U11 and U12 boys and girls teams from across the Orlando City and Orlando Pride Soccer Schools. The competition marked a milestone moment in the program's inaugural season.

The Purple Pathway Classic brought the pathway to life, with group stage matches played at Orlando Health Training Ground at Osceola Heritage Park and semifinal and championship matches hosted at Osceola County Stadium.

The moment symbolized far more than just tournament participation for the Pride Soccer Schools. It represented a tangible connection between grassroots development and the professional environment, one that young players could see, feel and aspire to as they stepped onto the same grounds as their heroes.

Officially launched in August, the Orlando Pride Soccer Schools were created to expand access to the game, elevate development standards, and inspire the next generation of female soccer players across Central Florida. In its first season, the program reached 11 communities - Seminole, Lake Nona, Winter Park, Celebration, Windermere, Clermont, Hunters Creek, Millenia, South, Poinciana, and Naples (Azzurri Storm) - uniting athletes under a shared Pride identity and professional development philosophy inspired by the 2024 NWSL Shield winners and NWSL Champions.

From their earliest training sessions, players trained within a curriculum influenced by the Orlando Pride's first-team methodology, emphasizing technical development, confidence on the ball, and a love for the game. Each Soccer School was designed to provide a welcoming, player-first environment where development is prioritized and every athlete is supported along her individual journey.

"The goal from the beginning was to build something meaningful and sustainable for girls in our community," said Julio Serrano, Soccer School Technical Lead for Orlando City and Orlando Pride. "Seeing Pride Soccer School teams compete in the Purple Pathway Classic, and do so in the same professional environments our first teams use every day, was a powerful reminder of why this pathway matters."

A cornerstone of the Pride Soccer Schools initiative has been coach education and mentorship. Throughout the season, coaches across the network participated in ongoing professional development, gaining access to shared resources, curriculum alignment, and guidance rooted in the Pride's training standards. By investing in coaches, the program aims to raise the quality of the game across every age group and location.

The connection to the Orlando Pride extended beyond the training pitch. Thousands of players proudly wore Orlando Pride-branded kits featuring longtime partner Orlando Health, reinforcing visibility and equity within the women's game while creating a sense of belonging across communities throughout Central Florida.

As the Orlando Pride Soccer Schools look ahead, the focus remains on continued growth, deeper community roots, and expanding opportunities for players and coaches alike. With a strong foundation now in place, and a first Purple Pathway Classic experience to build upon, the program is positioned to continue shaping the future of girls' soccer, one player and one pathway moment at a time.

Learn more about the Orlando Pride Soccer Schools and how to get involved by visiting orlandoyouthsoccernetwork.com.







