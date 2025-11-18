Washington Spirit Defender Esme Morgan Called up to England Women's National Team

November 18, 2025

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Esme Morgan has been called up to the England Women's National Team for the side's upcoming friendlies, England Football announced today. Morgan and the Lionesses will take on China PR and Ghana in two international friendly matches beginning later this month.

Originally from Sheffield, England, Morgan has appeared in 18 international matches for the England senior team, making her debut for the squad in November 2022. The standout defender has been a mainstay of the Lionesses recently, helping the side capture its second consecutive Women's Euro title this past summer.

England's November/December Friendly Schedule:

vs China PR | Saturday, November 29 at 12:30 p.m. EST (Wembley Stadium, London)

vs Ghana | Tuesday, December 2 at 2 p.m. EST (St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England)

Morgan has appeared in 39 total matches for the Spirit since joining the side last summer, seeing over 3,000 minutes of action. The defender has appeared in 30 of the Spirit's 33 contests this year alone, helping the side advance to the 2025 NWSL Championship this weekend.

The Spirit will take on rival Gotham FC in its second straight NWSL Championship on Saturday, November 22 at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. Kicking off at 8 p.m. EST, the match will broadcast nationally on CBS.







