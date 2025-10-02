Vlatko Andonovski Named NWSL Coach of the Month for September

Published on October 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has named Kansas City Current head coach Vlatko Andonovski the NWSL Coach of the Month for September, the league announced on Thursday. An impactful way to recognize coaches across the league, the NWSL began its Coach of the Month honor in May to coincide with its other monthly awards. Andonovski has now received the recognition in three of the four months it has been awarded.

Andonovski led the Current to a 3-0-1 record during the September slate to extend the club's unbeaten streak to 15 matches. Under his direction, Kansas City set NWSL records with 869 consecutive shutout minutes and nine straight clean sheets. The team closed out September with 56 points for a new single-season points club record, and Andonovski is the first coach in NWSL history to record multiple seasons with 50 or more points.

A 2-0 win over Bay FC on Sept. 6 signaled a major milestone for Andonovski: His 100th career NWSL regular season victory, He became the second head coach in the league's 13-year history to hit the century mark. The win over Bay was also the Current's ninth road win of the 2025 regular season, a new single-season league record. A week later, a scoreless draw with the Washington Spirit propelled Kansas City to be the fastest team in NWSL history to reach 50 points, doing so in just 20 regular season games.

More history was made on Sept. 20 with a 2-0 shutout over Seattle Reign FC as the Current won the 2025 NWSL Shield, presented by CarMax, for the first time in club history. Awarded to the team with the best record during the regular season, Kansas City became the fastest club to win the Shield in NWSL history, doing so with five regular season games left. Andonovski, who has won two NWSL championships and has twice been named the NWSL Coach of the Year, added the NWSL Shield to his decorated resume for the first time in his career.

The NWSL Coach of the Month is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league consistently, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Awards for the month of September are based on team performances during regular season matches.

