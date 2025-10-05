Monday Night Fútbol Features Kansas City Current at Angel City FC

Published on October 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current (18-2-2, 1st place, 56 pts.) opens its October slate with a Monday night matchup against Angel City FC (6-10-6, 11th place, 24 pts.) on Oct. 6 for Week 23 of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. PT) at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

The match will broadcast on CBS Sports Network with Lisa Carlin and Lori Lindsey as well as on the World Feed with Jamie Hersch and Jess McDonald. Fans in Kansas City can watch the game locally on KMCI, 38 the Spot with Jordan Angeli and Jillian Carroll Letrinko calling the action and a pregame show, KC Current Matchday, will begin at 9 p.m. CT. Fans can also hear Dave Borchardt and Jake Yadrich call the game on 90.9 The Bridge in addition to tuning in to hear the match in English, Spanish or Portuguese on the KC Current App.

CURRENT VS. ANGEL CITY

Kansas City has won the last three meetings with Angel City to level the all-time series at 3-3-1. The Current has outscored them 8-3 across the last three games, but Angel City is one of three teams Kansas City has yet to record at least one win by a multi-goal margin against this season. The last meeting between the two sides was a 1-0 home win for Kansas City on June 20 before the month-long NWSL break. Goalkeeper Lorena denied a penalty kick in the 57th minute before forward Bia Zaneratto scored the deciding factor in the 69th minute. It was Lorena's first penalty kick save in her NWSL career, and the first penalty kick save by a Current goalkeeper since 2023. Zaneratto's goal was the 10th of her regular season career to become the seventh player in club history to hit that mark.

TOP OF THE TABLE

The Current remains at the top of the NWSL table for the 18th week in a row with 56 points and an 18-2-2 record. The team's 18 wins is already a new single season club record and is tied for the most in NWSL history. The Current's plus-33 goal difference entering Week 23 is greater than the goal differential of all other teams in playoff position combined (plus-29). Kansas City is riding a 15-match unbeaten streak, the third-longest single season unbeaten streak in NWSL regular season history. It is the Current's third unbeaten run of 13 or more games in a single regular season, having also done so in 2022 and 2024. Only two other clubs in league history have had a run of 13 or more matches without a loss: Orlando in 2024 (23) and Seattle in 2014 (16).

#TEMVP

Forward Temwa Chawinga, the 2024 NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner, leads the 2025 NWSL Golden Boot through Week 22 with 14 goals and three assists. She has scored in a league-record seven consecutive regular season road matches dating back to May 16. She also holds NWSL records for most consecutive regular season matches with a goal (8) and consecutive regular season home matches with a goal (10). Chawinga has scored 38 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions, with 15 of those being game-winning goals. On Sept. 22, it was announced that Chawinga finished No. 17 in the final Ballon d'Or standings. It was her first career Ballon d'Or nomination.

BEST OF THE BEST

The NWSL announced on Friday that forward Temwa Chawinga and defender Kayla Sharples were tabbed to the NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, for September. It was the fifth time this year - and the fourth consecutive month - Chawinga was named to the team, also collecting the praise in March, May, June and August. This is the 10th such honor of her career, which is tied for second most all-time. Sharples landed on the Best XI for the fourth time in her career and the third straight time this season, having also earned the honor in June and August. The Current has garnered a league-leading 18 Best XI selections between March, April, May, June, August and September, tied for the most by a club in the first six months of the season in NWSL history.

The league also announced on Thursday that head coach Vlatko Andonovski was named the NWSL Coach of the Month for September. He has now received the recognition in three of the four months it has been awarded. Andonovski led the Current to a 3-0-1 record during September and concluded the month with 56 points for a new single-season points club record. He is the first coach in NWSL history to record multiple seasons with 50 or more points.

TWICE AS NICE

There have been multiple players record a goal and an assist in the same regular season match five times in KC Current history - and twice this year. The first was on June 7 at Gotham FC when forward Temwa Chawinga assisted Michelle Cooper's goal in the third minute before Cooper fed Chawinga's tally eight minutes later. The second was in the most recent match on Sept. 26 against Chicago Stars FC when forward Bia Zaneratto assisted midfielder Debinha's goal in the seventh minute before Zaneratto scored in the 51st minute off a helper from Chawinga; Chawinga later scored in the 73rd minute.

Chawinga has now recorded a goal and an assist in the same regular season game five times in her career. Cooper has achieved the feat twice - both this year - in addition to notching a goal and an assist vs. Corinthians SC in the 2025 Teal Rising Cup. Zaneratto has also done so twice this season, and three times total in her career. Additionally, the trio of Chawinga (43), Cooper (13) and Zaneratto (17) are three of 17 NWSL players with 13 or more goal contributions since the start of the 2024 regular season.

ON RECORD WATCH

The Current has had a record-breaking season so far, and a few more NWSL records are within reach for the club this season:

Kansas City is one win away from setting a new NWSL record for most wins in a regular season with 19. The team currently shares the record of 18 with Orlando and Washington from 2024.

Lorena's next shutout will match the NWSL record for regular season clean sheets by a goalkeeper, surpassing Orlando's Anna Moorhouse's 2024 mark of 13.

Temwa Chawinga's next game-winning goal will set a new NWSL single season record of seven. She currently shares the record of six with several players.

Lo'eau LaBonta's next penalty kick will set a new NWSL record for most career regular season PKs. Right now, she is tied for first with Megan Rapinoe with 14, having equaled that mark on Sept. 26.

Kansas City is five points away from setting a new NWSL record for most points in a single regular season with 61. Orlando currently owns the record with its 60 points in 2024.

Kansas City is two multi-goal games from setting a new NWSL record for most multi-goal games in a single regular season with 18. Washington set the current standard with 17 from 2024.

2025 NWSL SHIELD WINNERS

The KC Current made history on Sept. 20 by winning the 2025 NWSL Shield, presented by CarMax, following its 2-0 win over Seattle Reign FC at CPKC Stadium. This is the first time in franchise history the Current has won the Shield, which is awarded to the club with the best record during the regular season. The Current has remained at the top of the table since Week 6, and now no other team can surpass Kansas City in the league standings.

Kansas City became the fastest club to win the Shield in NWSL history, doing so with five regular season games left in the 2025 campaign. The previous record for fastest to clinch was with four matches remaining done by Seattle in 2014, North Carolina in 2018 and Portland in 2021. The Current is the seventh different Shield winner in the league's 13-year history. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski, who has won two NWSL championships and has twice been named the NWSL Coach of the Year, has now added the NWSL Shield to his decorated resume for the first time in his career.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City forward Bia Zaneratto - On Sept. 26 vs. Chicago, Zaneratto dished out an assist in the seventh minute before scoring the game-winning goal in the 51st minute. It was her sixth regular season goal and second regular season assist this year. It was also the second time this season she has recorded a goal and an assist in the same match, also doing so against Chicago on May 24. In the last meeting with Angel City at home on June 20, Zaneratto scored the game-winning goal in the 69th minute for the 1-0 win.

Angel City defender Gisele Thompson - Thompson leads the way for a young Angel City team: She made her 17th start of the season on Sept. 27, the 36th total start by a teenager in regular season play for the club this season. She has five regular season assists on the year which is tied for first in the NWSL, and her next assist will rank second in club history for single-season assists. Thompson has also added one goal. She earned her first USWNT senior cap at the 2025 SheBelieves Cup earlier this year, and she recently signed a five-year contract extension with Angel City.

2025 NWSL PLAYOFF TICKETS

Having now clinched the Shield, the Current will enter the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, as the No. 1 overall seed. Kansas City will host a guaranteed quarterfinal match against the No. 8 seed in addition to a home semifinal match if the team advances. The NWSL quarterfinal game will be held the weekend of Nov. 7-9 with a potential semifinal game the weekend of Nov. 14-16 at CPKC Stadium.

Playoff tickets are now available for purchase and parking passes will be sold at a later date. The NWSL regular season concludes Sunday, Nov. 2, and times and dates for playoff matches will be finalized after the last matchday.







