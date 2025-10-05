Bay FC Scores First, But Falls, 2-1, at Portland Thorns FC

Published on October 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







Portland, OR - Bay FC fell Saturday night to Portland Thorns FC in a 2-1 result at Providence Park. The club took a 1-0 advantage into the halftime break after midfielder Taylor Huff found the net with a left-footed strike, the rookie's third goal of the season. Two scores following the intermission by Portland midfielder Olivia Moultrie put the hosts ahead, and the scoreline held until the final whistle.

"I thought we played some really good football out there and I told the team, you played well enough to win this game," said Head Coach Albertin Montoya. "We came into a hostile environment, a packed stadium which is difficult to play in here in Portland, but we came out in that first half fired up and played so well, and throughout the entire game we created opportunities."

Each side put pressure on the other to open the contest. Portland threatened twice near the five-minute mark, advancing into Bay FC's penalty area, but saw each opportunity easily handled by Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz. The visitors came close to an opening goal in the 13th minute. In an effort to switch the field, the Thorns played the ball back to goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold. Bay forward Karlie Lema applied pressure. beating Arnold to a ball played backward and directed it just right of the target.

Portland challenged Silkowitz just after the mid-way point of the first half, intercepting the ball atop the penalty area. Thorns forward Alexa Spaanstra carried forward and let loose a shot from the right that Silkowitz was just able to direct away from danger.

Bay FC broke open the scoring at the 36-minute mark after pushing high into its attacking third. Huff snuck a left-footed strike through two defenders and past the goalkeeper at the left post after Lema held up play near the penalty spot. The club nearly doubled its advantage two minutes later as defender Alyssa Malonson redirected a cross from midfielder Dorian Bailey at frame, but the chance was kept out by a diving save.

Portland equalized out of the break. Midfielder Sam Coffey found Moultrie in stride advancing into the penalty area, who slotted the ball inside the left post. Moultrie netted a second from a set play with 20 minutes to go, putting her club ahead after a foul provided the hosts a free kick just outside the box.

Changes late helped Bay FC pin Portland back as it pushed for an equalizer, racking up 36 final third entries in the second half to Portland's 18. Midfielder Caroline Conti, in as a substitute for Lema with 15 minutes remaining, nearly leveled the contest just before the start of stoppage time, but saw her attempt blocked and sent away.

Following the result, Bay FC has been eliminated from postseason contention. The club continues its two-match road swing next week from Seattle as the club visits Seattle Reign FC Friday, Oct. 10 from Lumen Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the match will broadcast on NWSL+, Paramount+, and NBC Sports Bay Area. Bay FC returns home for its final home match of the 2025 season Friday, Oct. 17, when the North Carolina Courage visit the Bay Area on Fan Appreciation Night at PayPal Park.

Portland Thorns FC v Bay FC

October 4, 2025

Providence Park, Portland, Ore.

Kickoff: 7:06 p.m. PT

Weather: 62 degrees, cloudy

Discipline

BAY - Hocking (caution) 58'

Scoring Summary

BAY - Huff (Lema) 36'

POR - Moultrie (Coffey) 51'

POR - Moultrie 69'

Goals 1 2 F

Portland Thorns FC 0 2 2

Bay FC 1 0 1

Starting Lineups

Portland Thorns FC: Arnold, Vignola (Torpey 72'), Obaze, Hiatt, Reyes, Coffey (C), Fleming, Moultrie, Spaanstra (Alidou 61'), Turner (McKenzie 90'), Tordin (Loboa 61')

Unused Substitutes: Bixby, Harbert, Castellanos, Perry, Daiane

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Malonson, Courtnall, Collins, Dydasco, Bebar, Bailey, Boade (C) (Paulson 77'), Huff (Moreau 81'), Lema (Conti 77'), Hill (Hocking 62')

Unused Substitutes: Allen, Hubly, Shepherd, Anderson, Pickett







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.