Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit

Published on October 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC (8-7-7, 31 points) will look to keep its Club best eight game unbeaten streak on the road as they take on the Washington Spirit (11-4-7, 40 points) at Audi Field on Sunday, Oct. 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.PT and the match will be broadcast live on ESPN.

San Diego and Washington head into this matchup with a record of the last four meetings ending in draws. The last match between the two teams was played on June 22 at Snapdragon Stadium when the teams settled for a scoreless draw. San Diego's defensive efforts were successful, keeping a clean sheet, and the offense was able to outshoot the Spirit 16-7 despite being unable to break the deadlock.

San Diego is coming off a 2-1 loss to the Orlando Pride that played out on Friday, Sept. 26. The Pride got on the scoresheet first when Ally Watt crossed the ball to Jacqueline Ovalle who took a touch in the box before sending her shot past goalkeeper Didi Haračić in the eighth minute. Two minutes later, the Wave answered with an equalizer from Brazilian international Dudinha, who intercepted an errant ball from Orlando goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse and immediately chipped it over her head, scoring her first career NWSL goal and leveling the match at 1-1. Orlando would find the game winner in the 54th minute when a ball slipped behind the Wave defense for Carson Pickett to finish cleanly to secure the 2-1 win.

Washington Spirit enters this Sunday's match on a regular-season unbeaten streak of four wins and six draws. In the team's last match, the Spirit beat the Houston Dash 4-0 with forward Gift Monday scoring the fastest hat-trick in NWSL history with all three goals coming in the first 36 minutes. Italian international Sofia Cantore helped the team seal the victory when she scored the goal of the week, by taking a shot with her backheel to extend the win in the 82nd minute.

Players to Watch

San Diego's summer signing Dudinha scored her first career NWSL goal in the Club's last match against Orlando. The goal made her the 21st Brazilian player and the second-youngest (20 years, 84 days old) Brazilian to score an NWSL regular-season goal. Since signing with the Wave on July 24, the forward has appeared in six matches and earned three starts.

Forward Gift Monday positioned herself as the Washington Spirit's leading goal scorer this season (8) after scoring a hattrick in her last match. The hat-trick marked the fastest from kickoff in NWSL history, as she scored in the 18th, 21st, and 36th minute, also becoming the second player in Washington Spirit history to secure the milestone. On top of Monday's eight goals, the Nigerian striker has made two assists this year.

How to Watch

San Diego Wave FC and the Washington Spirit will kick off at Audi Field on Sunday, Oct. 5. At 10:00 a.m. PT and the match will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans in San Diego can attend a watch party with One of Us Sports Bar at Kairoa Brewing Co. or with the Sirens Supports Group at Little Bird Brewing.







