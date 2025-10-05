Spirit Takes Three Points against San Diego After Late Winner from Kouassi

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit won its second straight match on Sunday afternoon, thanks to a last-minute game-winning goal from forward Rosemonde Kouassi in front of 17,422 fans at Audi Field, the fifth-highest regular season attendance in club history. Kouassi netted her first career NWSL brace in the 2-1 win.

The match started out with a strong attacking push from the Spirit, with Kouassi scoring in the ninth minute of play with a header. The goal was assisted by Deborah Abiodun, the first of her NWSL career, after the midfielder beat a Wave FC defender to a loose ball. Shortly after in the 20th minute, forward Trinity Rodman made a run into the box, cut back and fired a shot on target that was saved by San Diego keeper Kailen Sheridan. Kouassi nearly made it to the ball for a rebound chance but was beaten by a defender who made a clearance.

Forward Gift Monday continued showcasing her offensive skill, providing the Spirit with four of its nine shots during the first half. The teams traded chances to end the half, with Croix Bethune's shifty dribbling leading her to the goal, narrowly missing the Spirit's last shot during stoppage time.

With no substitutions to start the second half, the final 45 was a physical contest. In the 53rd minute, the Spirit had back-to-back shots at the goal, including an on-target shot from defender Gabby Carle. The fans, fitted in their blackout attire, continued to cheer and chant throughout the whole match, adding to the momentum of the game. Rodman showed her versality throughout the match, defensively by blocking a shot from Wave FC in the 70th minute, and offensively with her seven shots.

The Spirit continued to knock on the doorstep in the 79th minute, with chances from Monday and substitute Narumi Miura. In the fifth minute of second half stoppage time, San Diego found a late equalizer, seemingly salvaging a point. Delphine Cascarino received a ball from Kyra Carusa in the box and sent it past Aubrey Kingsbury to bring the match level.

With the final seconds of the match winding down, the Spirit quickly fought back to get one final shot at a game-winner. In the eighth minute of stoppage time, Kouassi delivered with her second goal of the match, sending a ball from deep outside the box over the outstretched arms of Sheridan and into the goal to seal three points for the Spirit.

Next up, the Spirit will travel south to face the North Carolina Courage on Saturday night before returning home to host the Orlando Pride on Saturday, October 18 in Washington's final home match before the playoffs. Tickets are available here.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Venue: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. EDT

Weather: Sunny, high-70s

Lineups:

WAS: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury; 14 - Gabby Carle; 9 - Tara McKeown; 24 - Esme Morgan; 20 - Deborah Abiodun; 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 7 - Croix Bethune; 10 - Leicy Santos (5 - Narumi Miura, 72'); 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi; 21 - Gift Monday (27 - Sofia Cantore, 82'); 2 - Trinity Rodman

Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 31 - Kaylie Collins; 4 - Rebeca Bernal; 6 - Kate Wiesner; 13 - Brittany Ratcliffe; 22 - Heather Stainbrook; 25 - Kysha Sylla

SD: 1 - Kailen Sheridan; 75 - Perle Morroni; 14 - Kristen McNabb; 12 - Kennedy Wesley; 6 - Hanna Lundkvist (3 - Trinity Armstrong, 73'); 17 - Kimmi Ascanio; 10 - Kenza Dali; 11 - Gia Corley (28 - Jordan Fusco, 85'); 88 - Dudinha (34 - Quincy McMahon, 86'); 15 - Makenzy Robbe (19 - Kyra Carusa, 57'); 9 - Adriana Leon (20 - Delphine Cascarino, 57')

Unused Substitutes: 31 - DiDi Haračić; 18 - Laurina Fazer; 23 - Nya Harrison; 30 - Daniela Arias

Stats Summary: WAS / SD

Shots: 22 / 8

Shots On Goal: 11 / 1

Saves: 0 / 9

Fouls: 20 / 14

Offsides: 0 / 0

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Makenzy Robbe - 38' - Yellow Card

SD - Hanna Lundkvist - 62' - Yellow Card

WAS - Deborah Abiodun - 69' - Yellow Card

SD - Delphine Cascarino - 71' - Yellow Card







