Royals Earn Point in Chicago Behind Tanaka's First NWSL Brace

Published on October 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

BRIDGEVIEW, Illinois - Utah Royals FC (5-11-7, 22 points, 12th NWSL) battled to a 2-2 draw against the Chicago Stars (2-11-10, 16 points, 14th NWSL) in a second half that featured all four goals, extending the Royals' unbeaten streak to a club-record eight matches

Utah Royals head coach Jimmy Coenraets entered tonight's match with two notable changes to the starting XI that delivered last weekend's 2-0 road victory over Bay FC. Veteran goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn returned between the posts, while fan-favorite Spaniard Nuria Rábano slotted in at left back to provide an attacking spark. Despite the personnel adjustments, Coenraets stuck with the same formation as the Royals looked to extend their unbeaten run to eight matches and secure a back-to-back road win.

The Royals opened the match on the front foot, pushing forward with an attacking mindset and creating several early chances, but were unable to find the finishing touch. An early setback came in the 8th minute when center back Kaleigh Riehl was forced off due to injury, prompting fullback Imani Dorsey to step in. Despite the sudden change, Dorsey rose to the occasion, playing a key role in keeping the backline organized throughout the half.

In the 19th minute, goalkeeper McGlynn came up with a crucial save in a 1v1 situation following a quick Chicago transition, keeping the game scoreless. As the half progressed, Utah found themselves tested defensively against Chicago's relentless attacking pressure, but remained composed to preserve the deadlock.

Despite edging the possession battle 51% to 49%, the Royals couldn't break through, heading into the locker room still searching for the opening goal and aiming to capitalize in the second half.

Coming out of the halftime break, the Royals pressed forward in search of the opening goal. In the 56th minute, Utah earned a corner kick, with midfielder Claudia Zornoza delivering a dangerous ball into the box. Defender Dorsey rose highest to connect with a strong header, but the attempt was cleared off the line by Chicago's backline to keep the score level.

Just three minutes later, the breakthrough arrived. A poor clearance from the Chicago defense in the 59th minute fell straight to Japanese international Mina Tanaka. Showing her composure, Tanaka froze her defender with a deft move, drove into the penalty area, and fired a powerful low strike into the left corner to give the Royals the lead.

The momentum continued in the 65th minute when Utah was awarded a penalty. Tanaka stepped up with confidence, smashing her shot into the left side of the net to double the advantage and complete her brace. The goal marked Tanaka's first-ever NWSL brace and her first penalty kick in NWSL.

Chicago, however, refused to go quietly. In the 83rd minute, a dangerous cross slipped past the Royals' defense and fell to midfielder Ivonne Chacón at the back post. She calmly finished past Mandy McGlynn to pull one back for the visitors. Just three minutes later, the Red Stars struck again. A misplaced back pass from Utah was intercepted by Julia Grosso, who quickly fed striker Micayla Johnson. Johnson made no mistake, slotting her effort past McGlynn to level the score at 2-2, netting her first career professional goal.

Utah pushed desperately for a late winner, with Tanaka chasing her hat trick and Bianca St-Georges threatening up top, but neither was able to find the decisive touch. Despite leading by two goals, the Royals were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw after Chicago's late surge in the final minutes of the second half.

The Royals return home from their two-game road trip to host the San Diego Wave on Saturday, October 11 at America First Field, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available now here.

CHI 2: 2 UTA

UTA: Mina Tanaka (Unassisted) 59' - A poor clearance from the Chicago backline fell straight to Japanese international Mina Tanaka, who wasted no time pouncing on the mistake. Tanaka froze her defender with a clever touch, drove into the penalty area, and unleashed a powerful low strike to the left corner, beating the goalkeeper and giving Utah the early lead.

UTA: Mina Tanaka (Unassisted) 66' - After the Royals earned a penalty in the 65th minute, Tanaka confidently stepped to the spot. The Japanese international drilled a powerful strike into the left side of the net, to complete her brace and double Utah's advantage to 2-0. The finish marked Tanaka's first-ever NWSL brace and her first penalty kick in the NWSL.

CHI: Ivonne Chacón (Unassisted) 83' - Chicago pulled one back in the 83rd minute after a dangerous cross slipped through the Royals backline. Midfielder Ivonne Chacón timed her run to the back post perfectly, meeting the ball with a composed finish past goalkeeper McGlynn to put the Red Stars on the board.

CHI: Micayla Johnson (Julia Grosso) 86' - Just minutes later, Chicago found the equalizer after a misplaced back pass from the Royals was intercepted by midfielder Julia Grosso. Grosso quickly slipped the ball through to striker Micayla Johnson, who slotted her shot past McGlynn to level the match. The finish not only secured the Red Stars' equalizer but also marked Johnson's first career goal as a professional.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-2-3-1): Mandy McGlynn; Janni Thomsen, Kate Del Fava, Kaleigh Riehl (Imani Dorsey 9'), Nuria Rabano; Ana Tejada, Claudia Zornoza; Paige Monaghan © (Lara Prašnikar, 64'), Mina Tanaka, Cloé Lacasse (Cece Kizer, 78'); Aisha Solórzano (Bianca St-Georges, 64')

Subs not used: Madison Pogarch, Dana Foederer, Aria Nagai, DeAira Jackson

Head Coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Chicago Stars (4-3-3): Alyssa Naeher ©; Taylor Malham, Sam Staab, Kathrin Hendrich, Camryn Biegalski; Ally Schlegel, Maitane (Manaka Hayashi, 78'), Bea Franklin (Micayla Johnson, 79'); Nadia Gomes (Jameese Joseph, 67'), Ludmilla (Ivonne Chacón, 79'), Julia Grosso (Leilanni Nesbeth, 90+2')

Subs not used: Sam Angel, Meg Boade, Mackenzie Wood, Hannah Anderson

Head Coach: Anders Jacobson

Stats Summary: CHI / UTA

Possession: 51 / 49

Shots:14 / 16

Shots on Goal: 3 / 3

Corner Kicks: 4 / 7

Fouls: 9 / 15

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

CHI: Ally Schlegel (Yellow Card, 32')

CHI: Camryn Biegalski (Yellow Card, 60')

UTA: Bianca St-Georges (Yellow Card, 70')

UTA: Lara Prašnikar (Yellow Card, 72')







