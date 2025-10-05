Stengel Returns to Gotham FC Lineup for Seattle Tilt

Published on October 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Forward Katie Stengel will return to Gotham FC's starting lineup for the first time since June when it hosts the Seattle Reign for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff today at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

The 33-year-old Stengel replaces striker Esther González in coach Juan Carlos Amorós's team, representing the only change to the squad that beat the Portland Thorns in resounding fashion last weekend. González, who picked up a minor knock in the match vs. Portland, is available off the bench.

Sunday's game will have local broadcast coverage on MSG Networks and the Gotham Sports App, with free national streaming available on NWSL+ and Paramount+. For more NWSL+ details, visit here.

Gotham FC (9-6-7, 34 points) is on a 10-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, including a 0-0 draw against the Washington Spirit in Concacaf W Champions Cup play this past Wednesday. After Houston and North Carolina suffered losses in NWSL play earlier this weekend, a win today could set Gotham up for clinching a playoff spot next week in Kansas City.

To get there, Gotham needs to extend its five-match unbeaten run against Seattle, which tied Gotham, 1-1, in the season opener in March. Gotham's Gabi Portilho scored the go-ahead goal in that match, but the Brazilian is unavailable for selection through injury in the return game.

Joining Stengel up front will be the dynamic duo of Midge Purce and Jaedyn Shaw, who combined for two goal contributions (Purce goal, Shaw assist) in the win over Portland last weekend. Shaw has been electric since joining Gotham, delivering a goal and an assist in three matches, while Purce's finish was her first NWSL goal since 2023.

In the midfield, a red-hot Rose Lavelle leads the charge after five goal contributions in her last five games. Her performance against Portland was the first time she produced one goal and one assist in the same game in her NWSL career, and that helped her earn NWSL September Best XI of the Month, presented by Prime Video, honors.

Danish international Josefine Hasbo and Jaelin Howell round out the midfield, with Hasbo making her second consecutive start and fourth over the last six games. The 25-year-old Howell, who is second on the team in minutes among outfield players, already has a career-best three goals this season and will be facing her former club this afternoon.

Defensively, nothing changed from Gotham's 10th clean sheet of the season. Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger will make her 45th start for the club, with captain Mandy Freeman and Brazilian international Bruninha on the flanks and Jess Carter and Emily Sonnett at center back.

The substitutes bench features goalkeepers Ryan Campbell and Shelby Hogan; defenders Kayla Duran and Lilly Reale; midfielders Sofia Cook and Sarah Schupansky; and forwards Esther González and Khyah Harper.

Defender Tierna Davidson; midfielder Taryn Torres; and forwards Geyse, Gabi Portilho and Ella Stevens were previously listed as out through injury on the NWSL player availability report. Mak Whitham departed today to compete for the U.S. Youth National Team at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

Gotham FC lineup vs. Seattle Reign

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

3 - Bruninha

6 - Emily Sonnett

27 - Jess Carter

22 - Mandy Freeman (c)

5 - Josefine Hasbo

7 - Jaelin Howell

16 - Rose Lavelle

23 - Midge Purce

28 - Katie Stengel

2 - Jaedyn Shaw

Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK), 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK); 4 - Lilly Reale, 9 - Esther González, 11 - Sarah Schupansky, 19 - Kayla Duran, 21 - Sofia Cook, 34 - Khyah Harper







