Washington Spirit Breaks Single Season Club Attendance Record
Published on October 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit broke its club record for single season home attendance with this afternoon's strong crowd of 17,422 at Audi Field, the team announced today. The Spirit has welcomed 181,324 fans through 12 regular season home matches in 2025, passing last season's record of 181,226 across 13 matches.
Since moving its home matches to Audi Field, the Spirit has seen a steady and impressive increase in its average home attendance. The team averaged over 5,000 per home contest in 2021 before jumping to nearly 9,000 in 2022, nearly 11,000 in 2023 and nearly 14,000 per home match last season. With one home match remaining, the Spirit is averaging over 15,100 fans per fixture at 'rowdy' Audi Field.
The Spirit has one regular season home match remaining before the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel begin next month. Washington will host the Orlando Pride at Audi Field on Saturday, October 18 at 12:30 p.m. EDT. Tickets are available.
Images from this story
|
Washington Spirit fans at Audi Field
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 5, 2025
- Washington Spirit Breaks Single Season Club Attendance Record - Washington Spirit
- Reign FC Battles to Scoreless Draw against NJ/NY Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Sunday Afternoon - Seattle Reign FC
- Gotham FC Extends Unbeaten Streak to 11 with Seattle Draw - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Chicago Stars FC Battle Back to Draw, 2-2, with Utah Royals FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Royals Earn Point in Chicago Behind Tanaka's First NWSL Brace - Utah Royals FC
- Spirit Takes Three Points against San Diego After Late Winner from Kouassi - Washington Spirit
- Monday Night Fútbol Features Kansas City Current at Angel City FC - Kansas City Current
- San Diego Wave FC Fall 2-1 in Late Dramatics at Washington Spirit - San Diego Wave FC
- Stengel Returns to Gotham FC Lineup for Seattle Tilt - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit - San Diego Wave FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Utah Royals FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Bay FC Scores First, But Falls, 2-1, at Portland Thorns FC - Bay FC
- Portland Thorns Secure 2-1 Home Against Bay FC - Portland Thorns FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Spirit Stories
- Washington Spirit Breaks Single Season Club Attendance Record
- Spirit Takes Three Points against San Diego After Late Winner from Kouassi
- Spirit Hosts San Diego Wave FC with Chance to Clinch a Home Quarterfinal Match
- Washington Spirit to Celebrate 'Rowdy Audi' at Annual Fan Appreciation Match on Sunday
- Washington Spirit Trio Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime