Washington Spirit Breaks Single Season Club Attendance Record

Published on October 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit fans at Audi Field

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit broke its club record for single season home attendance with this afternoon's strong crowd of 17,422 at Audi Field, the team announced today. The Spirit has welcomed 181,324 fans through 12 regular season home matches in 2025, passing last season's record of 181,226 across 13 matches.

Since moving its home matches to Audi Field, the Spirit has seen a steady and impressive increase in its average home attendance. The team averaged over 5,000 per home contest in 2021 before jumping to nearly 9,000 in 2022, nearly 11,000 in 2023 and nearly 14,000 per home match last season. With one home match remaining, the Spirit is averaging over 15,100 fans per fixture at 'rowdy' Audi Field.

The Spirit has one regular season home match remaining before the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel begin next month. Washington will host the Orlando Pride at Audi Field on Saturday, October 18 at 12:30 p.m. EDT. Tickets are available.

