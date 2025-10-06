Chicago Stars FC Battle Back to Draw, 2-2, with Utah Royals FC

Published on October 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC fought back from a 0-2 deficit to equalize and take a point from Utah Royals FC this afternoon. After a scoreless first half, Utah broke the deadlock in the 59th minute and doubled their lead by converting a penalty seven minutes later. Chicago brought on three sets of fresh legs to help them battle back, and recent Stars signing, Ivonne Chacón, put Chicago back in the match in the 83rd minute, tapping in a goal five minutes after making her home debut. Stars rookie, Micayla Johnson, effortlessly slipped the equalizer under the outstretched arm of the Royals' keeper three minutes later, becoming the first teenager in Chicago's club history to score a goal. Following the match, the club celebrated Johnson and wished her good luck as she joins the United States Under-17 Women's National Team for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Ally Schlegel was also recognized for reaching 50 NWSL regular-season appearances August 1. Another point under their belt, the Chicago Stars now hit the road to take on Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium, October 10 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

With nothing to lose, Chicago came out hoping to make an immediate impact in the first half. The Stars pressed Utah in the high and mid-block, and the results were positive for the home team, resulting in 18 touches inside Utah's 18-yard box compared to the Royals' 8. Ally Schlegel received multiple chances at goal through crosses from Nádia Gomes and through balls from Ludmila, but wasn't able to capitalize. Gomes and Ludmila got their own chances at goal to contribute to the Stars' 1.18 expected goals in the first half but, unfortunately, were unable to capitalize sending the match to halftime 0-0.

Following the theme of the season, the second half is where all the action happened for both teams. Chicago came out pressing high, causing turnovers and pinning the Royals to their half. Unfortunately, luck continued to allude the Stars, as in the 59th minute the Royals broke through with a goal from Mina Tanaka from just inside the 18-yard box. Seven minutes later, a close handball call inside the box awarded Utah a penalty kick attempt that Tanaka took and converted for the Royals. In need of inspiration and fresh legs, Chicago turned to Jameese Joseph, Ivonne Chacón, Micayla Johnson and Manaka Hayashi. The trio wasted no time, attacking the Royals and creating chances for the Stars. In the 81st minute, Chicago won a corner kick and after getting the rebound, Hayashi sent a low ball into the box that went to the back post with some help from Johnson and found Chacón with an outstretched leg ready to direct it toward goal and pull one back for the Stars. Four minutes later, Julia Grosso forced a turnover deep in Utah's defensive third, dribbled into the box before passing back to Micayla Johnson who took a low shot and tied the match for Chicago. Chacón's goal was her first in the NWSL and Johnson's was her first professional goal.

Following the match, Chicago celebrated Ally Schlegel for her 50th NWSL regular-season appearance and Micayla Johnson, who is off to join the United States U-17 Women's National Team for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

MATCH NOTES:

Ivonne Chacón recorded her first NWSL goal

Micayla Johnson recorded her first professional goal today. Johnson is the first teenager to score for the Chicago Stars

Julia Grosso recorded her third assist of the season tonight

Chicago Stars have scored 7 goals via substitutes in the NWSL this season, only Houston Dash (8) have scored more

Chicago Stars have scored 8 goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half, only Orlando Pride (9) and North Carolina Courage (9) have scored more in the NWSL this season

Chicago Stars have won 8 points from losing positions in the NWSL this season, only Portland Thorns (13) and Houston Dash (12) have recovered more

Next Match

Chicago Stars FC vs. Racing Louisville FC, October 10, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. CT at Lynn Family Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 0 2 2

UTA 0 2 2

Scoring Summary:

CHI: 83' Ivonne Chacón, 86' Micayla Johnson (Julia Grosso)

UTA: 59' Mina Tanaka, 66' Mina Tanaka (Penalty)

Disciplinary Report

CHI: 32' Ally Schlegel (Yellow Card), 54' Anders Jacobson (Yellow Card), 60' Camryn Biegalski (Yellow Card)

UTA: 70' Bianca St-Georges (Yellow Card), 72' Lara Prasnikar (Yellow Card)

Lineups

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Taylor Malham, Sam Staab, Kathrin Hendrich, Camryn Biegalski, Julia Grosso (90+2' Leilanni Nesbeth), Maitane (78' Manaka Hayashi), Bea Franklin (79' Micayla Johnson), Nádia Gomes (67' Jameese Joseph), Ally Schlegel, Ludmila (79' Ivonne Chacón)

UTA: Mandy McGlynn, Nuria Rábano, Kaleigh Riehl 9' (Imani Dorsey), Kate Del Fava, Janni Thomsen, Claudia Zornoza, Ana Tejada (46' Aria Nagai), Cloé Lacasse (78' Cece Kizer), Mina Tanaka, Paige Monaghan (64' Lara Prasnikar), Aisha Solórzano (64' Bianca St-Georges)







