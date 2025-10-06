Gotham FC Extends Unbeaten Streak to 11 with Seattle Draw

NJ/NY Gotham FC with possession against the Seattle Reign

Gotham FC dominated play Sunday at Sports Illustrated Stadium but came up short of a breakthrough, settling for a 0-0 draw against the visiting Seattle Reign in a match with major postseason implications.

The point kept Gotham FC (9-6-8, 35 points) in third place in the packed NWSL standings, maintaining a one-point edge on the Seattle and the Portland Thorns, and tied the club's record by extending its unbeaten streak to 11 games across all competitions. Gotham has not allowed a goal in 292 minutes of play.

"I'm extremely proud of this group of players," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "Coming off another three-match week in such a congested and demanding schedule, the way the team performed tonight was really impressive. Obviously, we're disappointed not to have scored, but those are details we'll keep working on and polishing. Overall, though, what a group of players - they've given 300% across all competitions."

On Sunday, several moments gave hope to the 9,752 on hand. Star midfielder Rose Lavelle smacked the crossbar with a shot in the 32nd minute, and top scorer Esther González narrowly missed two second-half chances. Midway through the second half, Jaedyn Shaw, making her third NWSL start since joining the team before the Sept. 12 win at San Diego, danced through two defenders and rocketed a low shot that required a save from Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey.

Fifth-place Seattle (9-7-7, 34 points) registered one fleeting shot in a game mostly played in its defensive half. The point moved the Reign one point clear of the sixth-place Orlando Pride.

In keeping another clean sheet, Gotham FC goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger became one of only seven players in NWSL history to register double-digit shutouts in a single season, setting a new club record in the process.

"The team made it really easy for me," Berger said, "and, as a goalkeeper, if you don't have to save a ball, that's great communication. That's why I love my job because I can prevent it with my players in front of me."

Key Match Points

Gotham FC extended its unbeaten run to 11 matches in all competitions, tying the club record for its longest unbeaten streak, set late last year.

The club also extended its unbeaten run in NWSL play to seven matches, the sixth time in club history and third time under coach Juan Carlos Amorós the club has had at least that long of a run.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger became the seventh player in NWSL regular-season history to record 10 or more shutouts in a single season.

Gotham FC has recorded three consecutive clean sheets across all competitions.

Gotham FC held Seattle without a shot in the first half, marking the first time the club has done so in the 2025 NWSL regular season.

Gotham FC has conceded just two first-half shots across its last three regular-season matches.

In total, Gotham held Seattle to one shot, a club record for fewest shots faced.

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 3 - Bruninha, 27 - Jess Carter, 6 - Emily Sonnett, 22 - Mandy Freeman (C) (61' 4 - Lilly Reale); 5 - Josefine Hasbo (89' 11 - Sarah Schupansky), 7 - Jaelin Howell, 16 - Rose Lavelle; 23 - Midge Purce (89' 34 - Khyah Harper), 28 - Katie Stengel (61' 9 - Esther González), 2 - Jaedyn Shaw

Unused substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK), 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK), 19 - Kayla Duran,

21 - Sofia Cook

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Seattle Reign FC (5-2-3): 1 - Claudia Dickey (GK); 24 - Madison Curry, 21 - Phoebe McClernon (C), 23 - Jordyn Bugg, 11 - Sofia Huerta, 5 - Maddie Dahlien; 18 - Sally Menti (46' 16 - Ainsley McCammon), 20 - Sam Meza; 30 - Nérilia Mondesir (80' 7 - Ana Crnogorcevic), 47 - Emeri Adames (72' 19 - Mia Fishel), 9 - Jordyn Huitema (84' 10 - Jess Fishlock)

Unused substitutes: 99 - Maddie Prohaska (GK); 2 - Lu Barnes, 8 - Angrahad James, 14 - Emily Mason, 25 - Shae Holmes

Head coach: Laura Harvey

Stats Summary

GFC / SEA

Expected Goals: 1.20 / 0.20

Shots: 10 / 1

Shots on Goal: 4 / 0

Saves: 0 / 5

Corners: 4 / 1

Fouls: 13 / 13

Offside: 1 / 0

Misconduct Summary

Gotham FC

70' - Midge Purce (Yellow Card - Persistent Infringement)

Seattle Reign FC

13' - Jordyn Bugg (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

58' - Nérilia Mondesir (Yellow Card - Persistent Infringement)

Officials

Referee: Elvis Osmanovic

Assistant Referee 1: Sarah Gaddes

Assistant Referee 2: Christian Little

4th Official: Kyle Averill

VAR: Servando Berna

AVAR: Tom Felice

Key Quotes

HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On Gotham's 11-match unbeaten streak, Ann-Katrin Berger's club record tenth regular season clean sheet and the performance

I'm extremely proud of this group of players. Coming off another three-match week in such a congested and demanding schedule, the way the team performed tonight was really impressive. Obviously, we're disappointed not to have scored, but those are details we'll keep working on and polishing.

Overall, though, what a group of players - they've given 300% across all competitions. It's incredibly difficult to maintain this tempo and momentum. We've played away games in Concacaf [W Champions Cup], home games away from our regular stadium, and through all of that, the team has stayed unbeaten, broken records and continued to play at a very high level.

Of course, we're all so proud of Ann, but I think if you ask Esther [González], Katie [Stengel], Midge [Purce] - any of the forwards - they deserve as much credit as the back line and the goalkeeper. Everyone works so hard to limit opponents. Today, if I'm not mistaken, we played nearly 100 minutes and conceded just one shot off target. That's outstanding at this level, and we've done it consistently all season.

We're disappointed not to have scored, but the team keeps growing and building. I'm very proud of the players and the staff - the amount of work happening behind the scenes is incredible. Now we turn around for another midweek game in Philadelphia, and everyone continues to give their best. I really can't ask for anything more.

GOALKEEPER ANN-KATRIN BERGER

Thoughts on the defensive effort

The team made it really easy for me and as a goalkeeper, if you don't have to save a ball, that's great communication. That's why I love my job because I can prevent it with my players in front of me. I'm really proud of the team. It was a really good effort, but like Jaelin [Howell] said, it's just frustrating that we maybe didn't help us and get us in a better position with just a draw. We can also see that we had a lot of games in the last couple of weeks and that's why we had to rotate a lot. It was a good performance because we only have that tournament now for one and a half years and traveling that much takes a lot of energy out of everyone, not just the players who always play. That's why I love a clean sheet, and I'm happy about that.

MIDFIELDER JAELIN HOWELL

On staying locked in

It's just the mentality of the team going into every game, staying locked in. We have a lot of experience on this team that has played at a really high level and that helps all of us. With Ann [Katrin-Berger], Jess [Carter], Rose [Lavelle] and [Emily] Sonnett, we just have a lot of experienced players who help out the rest of the team and who've been in similar situations. When you're kind of gaining momentum at this point in the season, it's easier to go into the game knowing what works and be able to repeat that. That's been helpful but we also know these next couple games are super important for us. Getting that cushion going into, playoffs, and making sure that we get the three points in the next couple games.

MIDFIELDER JAEDYN SHAW

On playing and training with Rose Lavelle

Rose [Lavelle] is an incredible player to play with, so she makes it really easy for me to move off of her and just find her in good spots. We move well off of each other and we're both pretty creative players and of course, we have amazing players around us as well that help make that happen. It's just going to continue to blossom and again I'm excited to continue to grow that chemistry with her.

Images from this story







